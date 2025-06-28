All Trojans

WATCH: USC Trojans Recruit Jonas Williams Throws Incredible Touchdown Pass

The USC Trojans 2026 recruiting class currently has one commit at the quarterback position. That player would be Jonas Williams. Williams flipped his commitment from the Oregon Ducks to USC in February.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
USC Trojans class of 2026 commit Jonas Williams was reportedly a top performer at Day 1 of the Overtime OT7 Finals on Friday. 

Williams had one of the highlights of the day, throwing a touchdown strike to 2026 receiver Lucas Andresen in the back of the end zone. Take a look.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jonas Williams Commits to USC Trojans 

Jonas Williams is a 6-1, 215 pound quarterback out of Frankfort, Illinois. Williams is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite. He was evaluated in May of 2025 by director of scouting Andrew Ivins

“Quick-twitched trigger man with the accuracy and mobility to punish defenses,” Ivins said. “Punctual getting the ball out from the top of his drops as he grounds his feet and drives himself towards the target. Snappy shoulders allow him to not only turn two in the RPO game, but also freeze defenders as he likes to play fake while working through his progressions.”

Williams was previously committed to the Oregon Ducks in August of 2024, but decommitted in February of 2025. Williams then committed to the USC Trojans. He recently went on his official visit to USC earlier this month and spoke to On3 following his commitment to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. 

“We know if I was going to flip (from Oregon), it was probably going to be USC because of how much we (Williams and his family) liked it and what Coach Lincoln Riley does with quarterbacks,” Williams said. “I think Lincoln Riley is the best coach to develop me to get to the next level. I think that was important in my decision too.”

USC Trojans 2026 Recruiting Class

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jonas Williams is one of 30 recruits in the class of 2026 that have committed to coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. These 30 recruits have USC with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country. 

Even with such a large amount of commits, Williams is still the only 2026 quarterback to commit to USC. The Trojans were at one point in the running for five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. Lyons announced his commitment to the BYU Cougars earlier this week.

USC Trojans Turn to Jayden Maiava in 2025

At the quarterback position next season, the Trojans will turn to Jayden Maiava. Maiava started the final four games of the 2024 season for USC, going 3-1.

Also on the roster for USC in 2025 will be freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet. Longstreet is a five-star class of 2025 quarterback that signed with USC on national signing day.

Lincoln Riley has a long track record of getting the most out of quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams. Will he do it again with Jonas Williams?

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

