WATCH: USC Trojans Recruit Jonas Williams Throws Incredible Touchdown Pass
USC Trojans class of 2026 commit Jonas Williams was reportedly a top performer at Day 1 of the Overtime OT7 Finals on Friday.
Williams had one of the highlights of the day, throwing a touchdown strike to 2026 receiver Lucas Andresen in the back of the end zone. Take a look.
Jonas Williams Commits to USC Trojans
Jonas Williams is a 6-1, 215 pound quarterback out of Frankfort, Illinois. Williams is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite. He was evaluated in May of 2025 by director of scouting Andrew Ivins.
“Quick-twitched trigger man with the accuracy and mobility to punish defenses,” Ivins said. “Punctual getting the ball out from the top of his drops as he grounds his feet and drives himself towards the target. Snappy shoulders allow him to not only turn two in the RPO game, but also freeze defenders as he likes to play fake while working through his progressions.”
Williams was previously committed to the Oregon Ducks in August of 2024, but decommitted in February of 2025. Williams then committed to the USC Trojans. He recently went on his official visit to USC earlier this month and spoke to On3 following his commitment to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans.
“We know if I was going to flip (from Oregon), it was probably going to be USC because of how much we (Williams and his family) liked it and what Coach Lincoln Riley does with quarterbacks,” Williams said. “I think Lincoln Riley is the best coach to develop me to get to the next level. I think that was important in my decision too.”
USC Trojans 2026 Recruiting Class
Jonas Williams is one of 30 recruits in the class of 2026 that have committed to coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. These 30 recruits have USC with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country.
Even with such a large amount of commits, Williams is still the only 2026 quarterback to commit to USC. The Trojans were at one point in the running for five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. Lyons announced his commitment to the BYU Cougars earlier this week.
USC Trojans Turn to Jayden Maiava in 2025
At the quarterback position next season, the Trojans will turn to Jayden Maiava. Maiava started the final four games of the 2024 season for USC, going 3-1.
Also on the roster for USC in 2025 will be freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet. Longstreet is a five-star class of 2025 quarterback that signed with USC on national signing day.
Lincoln Riley has a long track record of getting the most out of quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams. Will he do it again with Jonas Williams?