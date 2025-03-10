All Trojans

Updated AP Top-25 Rankings After Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans Upsets

What will the AP Top-25 Poll in women's college basketball look like after the No. 1 Texas Longhorns lost to the No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Championship, while the No. 2 USC Trojans lost to the No. 4 UCLA Bruins in the Big Ten Championship.

Charlie Viehl

UCLA Bruins players celebrate after defeating the USC Trojans during the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament final on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA defeated USC 72-67.
UCLA Bruins players celebrate after defeating the USC Trojans during the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament final on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA defeated USC 72-67. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With a number of conference championships wrapping up over the weekend, who is the No. 1 team in women's college basketball? The No. 4 UCLA Bruins took down the No. 2 USC Trojans to win the Big Ten Tournament while the No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks beat the No. 1 Texas Longhorns by 19 points to win the SEC title.

With less than a week before Selection Sunday and the reveal of the NCAA Tournament bracket, will the Bruins take over the top spot? UCLA only has two losses, both to USC in the regular season, but the Bruins' first win over the Trojans' came when it mattered the most. Texas and South Carolina split the regular season series before the Gamecocks dominated the third matchup in the SEC Tournament.

UCLA Bruins players celebrate after defeating the USC Trojans during the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament
UCLA Bruins players celebrate after defeating the USC Trojans during the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament final on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA defeated USC 72-67. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 1 seeds in the 68-team field are expected to be UCLA, USC, Texas, and South Carolina, and the Gamecocks seem to have cemented themselves as the top overall seed in March Madness after beating the Longhorns, according to ESPN's Charlie Creme and his latest bracket projection.

Both USC and Texas had a chance to earn the highest seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, but both teams lost on Sunday. Will the Gamecocks take over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top-25 Poll?

MORE: USC Trojans’ Jahkeem Stewart Primed For Immediate Impact as True Freshman

MORE: NCAA Tournament Implications After UCLA Bruins Beat USC Trojans To Win Big Ten Tournament

MORE: Sam Darnold to Seattle Seahawks In NFL Free Agency? Geno Smith Trade Impact

No. 6 Notre Dame is expected to hold a No. 2 seed in March Madness after falling to No. 11 Duke in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils upset the Fighting Irish as well as No. 7 North Carolina State en route to winning the conference title.

No. 3 UConn will finish the Big East Conference Tournament on Monday night with a matchup against No. 23 Creighton. The Huskies boast one of the more impressive resumes in the country with wins over South Carolina and No. 18 Tennessee, but UConn also fell to Notre Dame and USC earlier in the season.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) takes a shot over Texas Longhorns guard Shay Holle (10)
Mar 9, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) takes a shot over Texas Longhorns guard Shay Holle (10) during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It appears as though the top seeds in March Madness will go to the Big Ten and SEC while UConn will sit at No. 2 if they can get past Creighton on Monday. No. 8 TCU won the Big 12, the first conference title in program history. As a result, Creme and ESPN project the Horned Frogs as a No. 2 seed.

With Selection Sunday on March 16, the NCAA Tournament is set to begin on March 19.

Here is the AP Top-25 Poll for women's college basketball from March 3 (this is article will be updated upon the release of the latest rankings):

1 Texas

2 USC

3 UConn

4 UCLA

5 South Carolina

6 Notre Dame

7 North Carolina State

8 TCU

9 LSU

10 Oklahoma

11 Duke

12 Kentucky

13 Ohio State

14 North Carolina

15 Maryland

16 West Virginia

17 Baylor

18 Tennessee

19 Alabama

20 Kansas State

21 Oklahoma State

22 Florida State

23 Creighton

24 Michigan State

25 South Dakota State

feed

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Home/Basketball