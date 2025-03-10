Updated AP Top-25 Rankings After Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans Upsets
With a number of conference championships wrapping up over the weekend, who is the No. 1 team in women's college basketball? The No. 4 UCLA Bruins took down the No. 2 USC Trojans to win the Big Ten Tournament while the No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks beat the No. 1 Texas Longhorns by 19 points to win the SEC title.
With less than a week before Selection Sunday and the reveal of the NCAA Tournament bracket, will the Bruins take over the top spot? UCLA only has two losses, both to USC in the regular season, but the Bruins' first win over the Trojans' came when it mattered the most. Texas and South Carolina split the regular season series before the Gamecocks dominated the third matchup in the SEC Tournament.
The No. 1 seeds in the 68-team field are expected to be UCLA, USC, Texas, and South Carolina, and the Gamecocks seem to have cemented themselves as the top overall seed in March Madness after beating the Longhorns, according to ESPN's Charlie Creme and his latest bracket projection.
Both USC and Texas had a chance to earn the highest seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, but both teams lost on Sunday. Will the Gamecocks take over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top-25 Poll?
MORE: USC Trojans’ Jahkeem Stewart Primed For Immediate Impact as True Freshman
MORE: NCAA Tournament Implications After UCLA Bruins Beat USC Trojans To Win Big Ten Tournament
MORE: Sam Darnold to Seattle Seahawks In NFL Free Agency? Geno Smith Trade Impact
No. 6 Notre Dame is expected to hold a No. 2 seed in March Madness after falling to No. 11 Duke in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils upset the Fighting Irish as well as No. 7 North Carolina State en route to winning the conference title.
No. 3 UConn will finish the Big East Conference Tournament on Monday night with a matchup against No. 23 Creighton. The Huskies boast one of the more impressive resumes in the country with wins over South Carolina and No. 18 Tennessee, but UConn also fell to Notre Dame and USC earlier in the season.
It appears as though the top seeds in March Madness will go to the Big Ten and SEC while UConn will sit at No. 2 if they can get past Creighton on Monday. No. 8 TCU won the Big 12, the first conference title in program history. As a result, Creme and ESPN project the Horned Frogs as a No. 2 seed.
With Selection Sunday on March 16, the NCAA Tournament is set to begin on March 19.
Here is the AP Top-25 Poll for women's college basketball from March 3 (this is article will be updated upon the release of the latest rankings):
1 Texas
2 USC
3 UConn
4 UCLA
5 South Carolina
6 Notre Dame
7 North Carolina State
8 TCU
9 LSU
10 Oklahoma
11 Duke
12 Kentucky
13 Ohio State
14 North Carolina
15 Maryland
16 West Virginia
17 Baylor
18 Tennessee
19 Alabama
20 Kansas State
21 Oklahoma State
22 Florida State
23 Creighton
24 Michigan State
25 South Dakota State