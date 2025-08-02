Former U.S. President's Opinion Of Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Resurfaces
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James was under immense pressure in his rookie season. The former USC Trojans guard was heavily discussed throughout the media, no matter how his performance was in a game.
James was selected in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. The pressure formed quickly as he was accused of only being in the league because of his father, Lakers star forward LeBron James.
Former President Barack Obama Reveals Opinion On James
While faced with scrutiny throughout his rookie season, former United States President Barack Obama praised the former Trojans guard. In October 2024, James and his father took the court for the first time together. They became the first father-son duo to do so together.
During an appearance on DeepCut with VicBlends, Obama was asked what it was like to see the two take the court together in the fall. Obama's comments on James are resurfacing as the former USC guard is preparing to take a step forward this season.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Obama said. “For him to be able to share that with his son is remarkable. I haven’t met Bronny. I probably met him when he was really young, but I haven't met him recently. By all accounts, he’s trying to earn his spot. He’s working hard, he’s doing the right thing, he’s a good young man. I wish them all the best. What a joy that must be.”
James has been putting in the work since being drafted by the Lakers in 2024. He is paying attention to his coach's advice, and his hard work is paying off.
It may have been an up-and-down season, but the former Trojans guard developed throughout the year. Spending time not only in the NBA but in the G League with the South Bay Lakers helped James hone his skills, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
James’ Progress Before Year Two
James spent just one season with the USC Trojans before declaring for the NBA draft. With the Trojans, James started in six games, playing in 25. Ahead of his first season with the Trojans, James suffered cardiac arrest during a workout. It was later revealed that it was due to a congenital heart defect.
James recently revealed the lingering health effects the incident has caused, which have impacted his development. It has made it tougher for James as he works on his conditioning, but the former Trojans guard is working each day to improve.
James is working towards earning a larger role with the Lakers this season as a rotational player. He was one of the top performers in the summer league, providing excitement for the 2025-2026 NBA season. He averaged 13 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds.
In the final three matches of the summer, James showed why consistent minutes will continue to help him as a player. Through the three games, James averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.6 rebounds.
In addition to working on his conditioning and getting his body right, James is heading into the season with more confidence. James is doing everything in his power to take the next step in his NBA career.
“I definitely think those G League reps were amazing for me to be comfortable in my game, so that’s helped me to be out there for an extended period of time,” James said in an interview with NBA.com’s Mike Trudell. “My confidence has grown from last year, throughout the G League season, and some NBA games. It’s been a slow progression, but it’s working out so far.”