Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Addresses Confidence, Development
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James showed his growth throughout the summer league. The former USC Trojans guard was one of the top-performing second-year players, providing excitement around his future in the league.
The growth between James’ performance in his first summer league last year compared to this year is evident. While the Lakers won just one game this summer, fans can be excited for James’ potential in the NBA.
A great deal of his growth comes from his confidence, no longer having the nerves that come with being a rookie. The consistent playing time with the Lakers this summer has also added to his development, which is crucial for earning more minutes next season.
James Credits G League
In his rookie season, James split his time between the NBA and the G League. While he only played 11 games with the South Bay Lakers, he started in each of them. The consistent minutes the former USC guard earned were one of the most crucial aspects of playing in the G League.
In an interview with NBA.com’s Mike Trudell, James highlighted how the G League not only contributed to his growth physically, but it is also why he is entering the 2025-2026 season with more confidence.
“I definitely think those G League reps were amazing for me to be comfortable in my game, so that’s helped me to be out there for an extended period of time,” James said. “My confidence has grown from last year, throughout the G League season, and some NBA games. It’s been a slow progression, but it’s working out so far.”
With South Bay, James averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. He finished the 11 games with a 44.0 field goal percentage and a 38.0 three-point percentage. Similarly to the G League, the summer league may have only been a couple of games, but it provided James with valuable minutes that will only help him grow as a player.
James On His Development
It was a tough rookie year for James, between not earning consistent minutes in the NBA and facing scrutiny throughout the season. James was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 55 overall pick.
Since his draft selection, he has been under intense pressure to perform at a high level, with many arguing that the reason he is in the league is because of his father, Lakers star forward LeBron James.
In the summer league, the former Trojans guard averaged 14.3 points and 3.8 assists. James showed his potential as a defensive player during his rookie season, but he has shown progress with his shooting and ball distribution as well.
“Definitely using my body more (than in high school, at USC, and) when I was first drafted. I wasn’t using my body as well, but the physicality in the NBA is at a way higher level, so I had to get my body right,” James told Trudell. “If I’m consistently confident in bringing the ball up, knowing my role, and being able to play the 1 when it’s needed, I think I’ll be good.”
“Just getting those reps over and over again, of me having the ball in my hand most of the time, is really good for my development,” James said.
Heading into his second season in the league, James has the chance to earn a larger role with the Lakers. Even if he does not get many starts once again, the former USC guard could be in the rotation more often, earning him valuable reps that will continue his development.