Los Angeles Lakers' JJ Redick Reveals Key For Bronny James To Succeed In NBA
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is heading into his second season in the NBA. The former USC Trojans guard has the opportunity to earn more playing time as a rotational piece, but there is still work that needs to be done.
James split his time between the NBA and the G League as a rookie. In the G League, James started all 11 games he participated in and showed growth. In the NBA, James averaged just 6.7 minutes per game, with only one start. Despite the lack of playing time, James has the chance to earn a larger role with the Lakers.
JJ Redick Reveals Where James Must Improve
Lakers coach JJ Redick recently discussed the areas where James must improve with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Redick has a belief that the former USC Trojans guard could be a talented player in the NBA, but there are areas he has to improve on first.
“The biggest thing for Bronny is that he has to get in elite shape,” Redick told McMenamin. “That’s the barrier of entry for him right now. And if he does that, I think he’s got a chance to be a really fantastic player in the NBA.”
James took Redick’s advice, as ahead of the Las Vegas Summer League, James revealed that he has been focused on conditioning and eating healthy. The work James is putting in is already being seen, and the former USC player could end up seeing his work pay off.
Redick pointed out Miami Heat point guard Davion Mitchell and Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell as players James could play similarly to with their skillset.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Addresses Criticism, Accuracy At NFL Training Camp
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Shocking Preseason Poll Ranking
MORE: Big Ten Media Days' Biggest Winners, Losers: Lincoln Riley, Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Teases More 'Explosive' Offense With Jayden Maiava
“On every single possession, they’re in the game – whether that’s offensively or defensively – they’re able to impact it with how hard they play,” Redick said. “I think we have all seen these amazing flashes of it from Bronny. And to get to that next level for him, it’s cardio fitness."
One of the biggest differences with James heading into his second season is his confidence. Redick told McMenamin that James’ mentality is the one thing that he got on the former USC guard about.
“The thing I said to him was: My belief in you as a player can’t be higher than your belief in you. And the standard you hold yourself has to be higher than the standard I’m going to hold you to,” Redick said.
With James' confidence boost heading into his second season, he is performing better on the court. Even with the areas to improve, Redick has complete belief that the second-year guard can be successful in the NBA.
James’ Year Two Potential
James had a stellar performance in the summer league and was one of the top second-year players over the summer. His growth, not just defensively but with shooting, was apparent. With how hard James is working, he has the potential to be a rotational piece in the NBA.
One of the most critical aspects that helps James is playing time. That was seen throughout his time in the G League and throughout the summer league. James had a slow start in the California Classic and in the summer league with his shooting.
The final three games for James over the summer showed his potential in the NBA and the value of consistent playing time. Through the three matchups, James averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.6 rebounds.
Redick has set a path that will help James be a talented NBA player, and the former Trojans guard is taking his coach’s word to heart.