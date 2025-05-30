USC Trojans Land Elite Transfer Shooting Guard Kezza Giffa: Class Ranking Jumps
The USC Trojans men's basketball team landed a commitment from High Point guard Kezza Giffa through the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Trojans are building up a new team with many departures and added one of the top available players in the portal.
Per the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings, Giffa is a four-star player and the No. 77 shooting guard. Giffa is a France native who played U21 basketball with the Levallois Metropolitans before coming to the United States. Giffa began his collegiate career with UTEP in the 2021-22 season.
With the addition of Giffa, USC's 2025 transfer portal class now ranks No. 3 in college football. The Texas Longhorns rank No. 1 and the Kentucky Wildcats rank No. 2.
After receiving little playing time, and not playing in the 2022-2023 season, he transferred to High Point where his playing time increased. In the 2024-2025 season, Giffa averaged 14.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He also shot 44.0 percent from the field and his three-point percentage was 31.3.
The High Point Panthers reached the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament but lost in the first round against the Purdue Boilermakers. Giffa played 27 minutes in the tournament, scoring eight points with three rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
With High Point, Giffa earned All-Big South first team two times. Giffa entered the portal on March 24 and although he took his time, he found a new home with the USC Trojans. He has one year remaining of eligibility.
This is a major pickup for USC coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans, who have now picked up nine players through the portal. Giffa will be joining former forward Jacob Cofie, wing Amarion Dickerson, forward Jaden Brownell, center Gabe Dynes, forward Ezra Ausar, guard Rodney Rice, guard Chad Baker-Mazara, and guard Jordan Marsh.
USC’s basketball team has lost six players to the transfer portal, and will essentially be building a new team ahead of the 2025-2026 season. Former USC guard Desmond Claude was the Trojans’ leading scorer last season but entered the portal. Claude averaged 15.8 points last season and helped lead the team to big wins.
In addition to Claude, guard Wesley Yates III and forward Rashaun Agee entered the portal as well. Guard Chibuzo Agbo and forward Saint Thomas are out of eligibility. Yates and Agbo were right behind Claude in scoring, with Yates averaging 14.1 points and Agbor with 11.8.
Musselman and the Trojans have been aggressive in the transfer portal, hoping to turn things around next season. USC finished with a 17-18 overall record, going 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. The team nearly missed out on the Big Ten Tournament but ended up defeating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first round. USC lost against the Purdue Boilermakers in the next round.
USC went on to participate in the inaugural College Basketball Crown Tournament, winning the first round by knocking out Tulane and losing in the quarterfinals against Villanova.
Despite having some major wins, such as defeating Michigan State in the regular season, it was ultimately a disappointing season for USC. By bringing in players such as Giffa, Rice, Marsh, and Cofie, the Trojans are working to improve next season. The USC Trojans are up to 12 scholarship players, likely looking to add one more to reach 13.