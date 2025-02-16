USC Trojans Basketball Hosting 4-Star Recruit Beckham Black, Unofficial Visit
The USC Trojans hosted class of 2027 recruit Beckham Black on unofficial visit over the weekend as reported by On3.
Black is the younger brother of current Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. Anthony played for Arkansas during the 2022-2023 season under former Arkansas and now USC Trojans coach Eric Musselman. He was selected as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and is averaging 9.3 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds for Orlando this season.
Beckham Black Visiting USC Trojans
Beckham Black is a 6-0, 180 pound point guard out of Duncanvile, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 8 point guard in the class of 2027. He is visiting the Trojans as they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Galen Center on Saturday afternoon.
2024-2025 is the first season at the helm for coach Eric Musselman. Prior to USC, Musselman coached the Nevada Wolfpack from 2015 to 2019 and Arkansas from 2019 to 2024.
2024-2025 USC Season
It has been an up and down season for the USC Trojans. USC is currently 14-11 overall and 6-8 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans had picked up some good wins earlier in conference play with a road win at Illinois and a home upset of Michigan State, but have dropped three of their last four games.
This was capped off on Saturday afternoon after they suffered arguably their worst loss of the season against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Minnesota went into Saturday's game at .500 with a 12-12 overall record, and were a lowly 4-9 in Big Ten conference play. The Gophers were losers of three of their last four games. How did they manage to pull the road upset?
USC Upset By Minnesota
The Trojans could not have gotten off to a much better start than they did against Minnesota. USC was up 8-0 less than four minutes into Saturday's contest. Their lead expanded to as much as 14 in the first half before taking a 38-29 advantage into the halftime break.
In the second half, USC kept Minnesota at an arms length until around the 10 minute mark. After the Trojans took a 52-44 lead on a Chibuzo Agbo three-point basket with 10:31 to go in the game, the Golden Gophers came roaring back. Minnesota went on a 14-2 run to take a 58-54 lead with under six minutes left.
The final minutes were back and forth, with USC getting the lead back to five, but Minnesota didn't bat an eye. After going down 66-61, Gophers forward Frank Mitchell had back to back buckets and then USC had a crucial turnover. Minnesota got the ball back down one and knocked down a pair of free throws following a foul to take the lead. Their defense got another stopped and they were able to ice the game and win 69-66.