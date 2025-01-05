USC Trojans Basketball Coach Eric Musselman Addresses Questionable Big Ten Referees
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team lost against the Michigan Wolverines, 85-74. The Trojans now fall to a 9-5 record, 1-2 in Big Ten conference play. The Wolverines are now 11-3 overall, and 3-0 against Big Ten opponents.
One of the major issues with the Trojans was the amount of fouls that were called against USC, 15 in the second half. USC guard Desmond Claude fouled out while having a big game, and guards Wesley Yates and Chibuzo Agbo also were in foul trouble late in the game. USC ended the match with 21 fouls.
After the game, USC coach Eric Musselman was asked if there was any frustration with the referees. Musselman attempted to stay calm about the foul troubles, but acknowldged there were issues.
“I mean, there is, but I’m not gonna say it. I’m a first-year coach in the league you know. So is Dusty but, it’s not worth talking about, to be honest. Because there was a stretch there that we were not trying to foul,” Musselman said. “We were trying to be super disciplined and they went to the foul line. When we were way more aggressive early in the game and there wasn’t fouls.”
Claude fouling out was a big blow for USC. Without him, the offense struggled a bit more on the court. He has been a bright spot for the offense this season, and before fouling out, Claude had scored 19 points. Yates also scored 19 points in the game.
Aside from Claude and Yates, USC forward Saint Thomas scored only ten points, Agbo scored nine, and forward Josh Cohen scored just three points. While fouling was an issue, the loss can not only be blamed on the officiating.
While Musselman was frustrated with the officiating, he gave credit to Michigan for the win. The Wolverines are a tough team, undefeated against conference opponents, and the Trojans could not get the job done. Michigan center Danny Wolf scored 21 points against the Trojans.
“So, it is what it is. There’s no excuse. Michigan beat us. Like I said, it wasn’t a one-point game, then I might have a different tone about that,” Musselman said. “Like I said, it is what it is, and Michigan outplayed us. Much credit to them, they had a great crowd. So it’s, they got a heck of a basketball team with a lot of talented players. Danny Wolf’s an NBA player.”
The largest lead of the game for USC was by just two points. It has been a while since the Trojans last played in a game. Before the matchup against Michigan, USC last played on Dec. 22. The Trojans will have to regroup and look to get back on a winning streak following this loss.
The Trojans will be hitting the road for the next couple of games. The USC Trojans will next face the 11-3 Indiana Hoosiers at Bloomington Assembly Hall on Jan. 8. They will look to even out their conference record and then head to Illinois to face the No. 22 Fighting Illini.
