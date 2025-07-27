Can USC Trojans Make NCAA Tournament Without Alijah Arenas? Analyst Weighs In
The USC Trojans suffered a devastating blow earlier this week with the news that freshman guard Alijah Arenas had suffered a torn meniscus in his knee. This injury puts his entire 2025-2026 season at risk. Who will Coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans turn to in his absence?
Jon Rothstein: "Musselman has the Pieces to the NCAA Tournament"
College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein attended a USC Trojans practice earlier this week. Rothstein addressed the Arenas injury, but said that Eric Musselman still has the piece to get the Trojans to the NCAA tournament. USC has not made an NCAA Tournament since the 2023 season and will look to put a stop to that this season.
"The Trojans may not have a traditional point guard at the point of attack this season after highly touted freshman Alijah Arenas is out (6-8 months) with a knee injury," Rothstein said. "but Eric Musselman still has enough to get USC to the NCAA Tournament in 2026."
Musselman is coming off very successful runs at both Nevada and Arkansas prior to taking the USC job last season. Musselman led Nevada to a Sweet 16 in 2018 and Arkansas to the Elite Eight in both 2021 and 2022. Rothstein sees similarities in this USC team compared to Musselman's teams at those schools.
"Similar makeup to his teams at both Nevada and Arkansas, USC possesses really good positional size," Rothstein said.
USC was aggressive in the transfer portal, landing a handful of power conference transfers with Terrance Williams, Rodney Rice, Chad Baker-Mazara, and Ezra Ausar. Rothstein notes that USC's size should make them a threat next season in the Big Ten.
"(USC) should have a formidable perimeter once Michigan transfer Terrance Williams comes back to the lineup," Rothstein said. "With Williams, Maryland transfer Rodney Rice, Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara, and Utah transfer Ezra Ausar, the Trojans should have the positional size to be a factor in the Big Ten and compete for a NCAA tournament berth in year two under Musselman. "
Alijah Arenas Potentially Out for Season
Alijah Arenas was USC’s highest graded recruit in the class of 2025. The five-star guard was ranked as the No. 7 overall player in his class according to 247Sports. Arenas is estimated to be out from 6-8 months. Depending on how USC is faring and his recovery progress, this could be for the whole season.
“I probably feel closer to him (Alijah Arenas) than anybody that I’ve coached in a two-month span since he’s been on campus,” Musselman said to the Los Angeles Times about Arenas.
Unfortunely, it might not be until 2025-2026 until Musselman gets an opportunity to coach Arenas. Musselman once coached Alijah’s dad, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, with the Golden State Warriors back in the early 2000's.