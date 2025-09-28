USC Basketball Coach Eric Musselman Recruiting Game-Changing 2026 Prospect
Five-star forward recruit Tajh Ariza is closing in on a decision that could reshape the future of USC Trojans basketball.
The 6-foot-9 five-star forward from St. John Bosco — and the son of 18-year NBA veteran Trevor Ariza — has narrowed his recruitment to two West Coast powers: USC and Oregon.
If the Trojans secure his commitment, he would become their first pledge in the 2026 class, immediately positioning himself as a cornerstone prospect with the résumé to back it up.
A Blueprint Commitment for USC
For USC coach Eric Musselman and his staff, the pursuit of Ariza represents more than just landing a talented recruit. It’s about establishing USC’s footprint in a 2026 cycle filled with elite frontcourt prospects.
Adding Ariza would not only make a statement on the recruiting trail, but also provide the Trojans with a versatile, two-way wing who already projects as a “one-and-done” candidate for the NBA.
Ariza has been a national name since his early high school days, consistently ranking inside the Top 15 of the 2026 class.
His ability to blend size, skill, and versatility makes him a matchup nightmare and the type of player USC could build a roster around.
High School Dominance
Ariza’s track record speaks volumes.
During his junior year at Westchester High, he averaged more than 27 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists per game while leading his team to a 24-10 record and the Los Angeles City Section Open Division championship.
Along the way, he collected a long list of accolades — LA City Section Co-Player of the Year, Sports Illustrated All-CIF SoCal First Team, and a spot on the Los Angeles Times All-Star squad.
He capped the season by being named a MaxPreps Junior All-American, a recognition reserved for the best players in the country.
This spring, he transferred to St. John Bosco, joining a pair of other five-star recruits to form one of the most talented trios in California high school basketball.
EYBL Stage and National Exposure
Ariza’s reputation only grew stronger on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team Why Not.
Averaging over 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, he became a centerpiece of their undefeated Session 1 run, highlighted by a game-winning jumper that immediately went viral across recruiting circles.
At Peach Jam, he put together one of the best single-game performances of the tournament, dropping 27 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists in the quarterfinals to push his squad into the semifinals.
He was named to the All-EYBL First Team and consistently drew praise for his defensive presence and leadership in high-pressure games.
That production earned him international exposure, as he represented Japan at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, competing alongside and against some of the best prep talent in the world.
The Decision Ahead
USC and Oregon remain the last two standing in what has been a long, competitive recruitment.
Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, and North Carolina were once in the mix, but Ariza trimmed his list to two West Coast schools that each offer a unique path.
For USC, the pitch is clear: stay home, become the face of a new recruiting era, and continue building on the legacy of Los Angeles basketball.
For Oregon, it’s about joining a proven program with a recent track record of developing NBA-caliber wings.
Either choice will make headlines, but if Ariza commits to USC, the Trojans would not only add a five-star forward — they’d gain a foundational piece capable of changing their 2026 trajectory before it even begins.