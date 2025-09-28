All Trojans

USC Basketball Coach Eric Musselman Recruiting Game-Changing 2026 Prospect

A member of the recruiting class of 2026, five-star forward Tajh Ariza, son of 18-year NBA veteran Trevor Ariza, has narrowed his recruitment to the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks as he nears a college decision.

Feb 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Five-star forward recruit Tajh Ariza is closing in on a decision that could reshape the future of USC Trojans basketball.

The 6-foot-9 five-star forward from St. John Bosco — and the son of 18-year NBA veteran Trevor Ariza — has narrowed his recruitment to two West Coast powers: USC and Oregon.

Jan 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Trojans secure his commitment, he would become their first pledge in the 2026 class, immediately positioning himself as a cornerstone prospect with the résumé to back it up.

A Blueprint Commitment for USC

For USC coach Eric Musselman and his staff, the pursuit of Ariza represents more than just landing a talented recruit. It’s about establishing USC’s footprint in a 2026 cycle filled with elite frontcourt prospects.

USC coach Eric Musselman cheers his team during the first half against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Adding Ariza would not only make a statement on the recruiting trail, but also provide the Trojans with a versatile, two-way wing who already projects as a “one-and-done” candidate for the NBA.

Ariza has been a national name since his early high school days, consistently ranking inside the Top 15 of the 2026 class.

Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His ability to blend size, skill, and versatility makes him a matchup nightmare and the type of player USC could build a roster around.

High School Dominance

Ariza’s track record speaks volumes.

During his junior year at Westchester High, he averaged more than 27 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists per game while leading his team to a 24-10 record and the Los Angeles City Section Open Division championship.

Feb 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along the way, he collected a long list of accolades — LA City Section Co-Player of the Year, Sports Illustrated All-CIF SoCal First Team, and a spot on the Los Angeles Times All-Star squad.

He capped the season by being named a MaxPreps Junior All-American, a recognition reserved for the best players in the country.

Jan 14, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This spring, he transferred to St. John Bosco, joining a pair of other five-star recruits to form one of the most talented trios in California high school basketball.

EYBL Stage and National Exposure

Ariza’s reputation only grew stronger on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team Why Not.

Averaging over 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, he became a centerpiece of their undefeated Session 1 run, highlighted by a game-winning jumper that immediately went viral across recruiting circles.

Jan 31, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA: Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman looks on during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

At Peach Jam, he put together one of the best single-game performances of the tournament, dropping 27 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists in the quarterfinals to push his squad into the semifinals.

He was named to the All-EYBL First Team and consistently drew praise for his defensive presence and leadership in high-pressure games.

Feb 17, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman watches during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomagainst-Imagn Images

That production earned him international exposure, as he represented Japan at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, competing alongside and against some of the best prep talent in the world.

The Decision Ahead

USC and Oregon remain the last two standing in what has been a long, competitive recruitment.

Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, and North Carolina were once in the mix, but Ariza trimmed his list to two West Coast schools that each offer a unique path.

Feb 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For USC, the pitch is clear: stay home, become the face of a new recruiting era, and continue building on the legacy of Los Angeles basketball.

For Oregon, it’s about joining a proven program with a recent track record of developing NBA-caliber wings.

Either choice will make headlines, but if Ariza commits to USC, the Trojans would not only add a five-star forward — they’d gain a foundational piece capable of changing their 2026 trajectory before it even begins.

