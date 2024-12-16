USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Invests in Unrivaled, New 3-on-3 Women's Basketball League
USC Trojans sophomore guard JuJu Watkins has been making waves in the NIL era since she was the No. 1 recruit coming out of Sierra Canyon (CA) high school in the 2023 cycle, signing lucrative deals and becoming the first female athlete to sign with Klutch Sports Agency. She has amassed a marketing portfolio that matches prominent professional athletes. Now, Watkins is turning to investment at just 19 years old.
Watkins is investing in the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league, Unrivaled, which tips off Jan. 17 in Miami. The Trojans All-American guard is one of three women’s college basketball players to be tied with the new league, joining UConn guard Paige Bueckers and LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson. Bueckers and Johnson signed NIL deals with Unrivaled, while Watkins is taking the investment route.
Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams took a similar route during his time in Los Angeles, investing in the women's sports venture firm Monarch Collective and Faculty, a male grooming brand.
Unrivaled announced $28 million in Series A funding on Monday from a plethora of high profile athletes, including decorated Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole, Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and South Carolina’s three-time national championship coach Dawn Staley.
MORE: Chicago Bears Rookie Caleb Williams On Pace To Break NFL Record Set By Aaron Rodgers
MORE: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Multiple Records In Loss Against Buffalo Bills
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal Commit Chasen Johnson Flips To SMU Mustangs
Watkins quickly became of the most marketable athletes across college athletics during her historic freshman campaign, where she led USC to its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 1986 and first appearance in the Elite Eight since 1994. The Southern California native signed a multiyear contract extension with Nike in October that will give her one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women’s basketball. Watkins originally signed a deal with Nike as a senior in high school.
She became the third women’s college basketball player to sign with Gatorade, joining Bueckers and former Iowa and current Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. Most recently, Watkins signed a deal with State Farm and starred in a commercial. State Farm is also a presenting sponsor in the NBC docuseries, "On the Rise: JuJu Watkins. The series gives an exclusive inside look at Watkins' life on and off the court.
Watkins has been sensational in her sophomore campaign. She has the No. 7 Trojans off to a 10-1 start for the 2024-25 season. Last week, Watkins was named the Associated Press national player of the week after setting a new school record with nine 3-pointers made against California Baptist en route to scoring a season-high 40 points. It was her third 40-point performance of her career. Watkins is averaging 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
However, Watkins suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter of the Trojans 88-30 blowout victory over Elon on Sunday. Her status moving forward is unknown.
USC will make the cross-country trip to No. 4 UConn in a highly anticipated rematch of last season's Elite Eight in which the Trojans fell 80-73. Tip off on Saturday, Dec. 21 is set for 5:00 p.m. PT.
MORE: USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Elijah Paige 'Never Had Interest' in Transfer Portal
MORE: Quarterback Miller Moss Transfers to Louisville From USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025