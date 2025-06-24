USC Trojans' Michael Musselman, Todd Lee Highlight Incoming Transfer Portal Class
The USC Trojan's men’s basketball coaching staff shared their insights on last season and this offseason’s recruiting earlier in the week. Assistant coach Michael Musselman was featured on the Dunk City Podcast, and assistant Todd Lee was featured on the USCHoops.com Podcast.
Musselman, son of USC coach Eric Musselman, will enter his second season with the Trojans and has made an immediate impact with his father in South Central. Musselman discussed what the 2025-26 season will look like and how this new group of recruits should help shape the team this season.
“We think we did a pretty good job… We didn’t win as many games as we wanted, but we built a good foundation with high-character guys. We even set academic records for the men’s basketball program here at USC.” Musselman told Dunk City Ppodcast. “The Big Ten is physical, high-skill, and executes at a high level. It’s different from the SEC — not as athletic, but more methodical. That shifted how we recruited.”
The Trojans finished their first season in the Big Ten Conference, a conference full of elite basketball programs like Purdue, crosstown rival UCLA and Michigan State.
The Musselmans spent five seasons at Arkansas where they were prone to a high level of competition within the SEC – competing against schools like Auburn, Alabama and Florida.
When asked about recruiting, Musselman didn’t hesitate to share their secret and brag about someone like incoming transfer guard Chad Baker-Mazara, who helped Auburn reach the Final Four last season.
“We tried to focus a little more on power-five guys… It’s easier to evaluate what a guy can do going from power five to power five, versus transferring up from mid-major.” Musselman said. “Chad Baker-Mazara wins wherever he goes. He’s a Swiss army knife — defends, shoots, plays with heart. You want him on the floor in crunch time.”
MORE: Reggie Bush's Legal Appeal Fails: Ordered To Pay $1.4 Million In Defamation Case
MORE: USC Trojans' State-of-the-Art Football Facility Construction Update
MORE: 4-Star Recruit Khalil Terry Rocks USC Trojans Gear After Michigan State Decommitment
Musselman also expressed that playing time isn’t based on hype or highlight tapes.
“We don’t promise shots or starts. Everything is earned here. If you just want to be a good college player, this might not be the spot.” Musselman said. “We want to be a higher-stealing team, which leads to transition scoring. We’ll play faster. Last year we had too much ball stoppage — this year we want 200+ passes per game.”
On USCHoops.com’s podcast, Lee echoed the same thoughts on the players USC has picked up from the transfer portal that are key to next season’s success, especially Mazara and guard Amarion Dickerson.
“Both those players are really good athletes, they both are quick laterally. Amarion Dickerson, athletically, he’s as good as any athlete that I’ve coached or been around. He was eighth in the country last year in blocked shots.” Lee said on USCHoops.com podcast. “We feel like he can guard multiple positions just like Chad Baker Mazara can and we feel really good about that.”
Lee also shared what has impressed him the most about this new 2025-26 team when practicing and getting to know the Trojan’s playing style.
“I think the athleticism and the size. This year we are just much more athletic and stronger and faster than we were last year, and feel like we have a team that’s more built for the Big Ten.” Lee said. “We feel like we have a much better team, a much deeper team. We are much more equipped to be a better team. We’ve also got a season under it, now we know how teams play, know what to expect, arenas on the road. Games are going to come down to one or two possessions, and we can’t afford those.”