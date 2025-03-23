USC Trojans vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: NCAA Tournament Betting Odds
The No. 1 seed USC Trojans returned to action after a two-week layoff with a dominate 71-25 victory over UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 22, at the Galen Center. They overcame a slow first quarter start and put on a defensive masterclass with some mind-boggling numbers.
The 25 points USC allowed is the second fewest ever allowed in a women’s NCAA tournament game. They allowed just seven made field goals, a new women’s tournament single game record for fewest made field goals allowed. And the 13.0 field goal percentage is also a new women’s tournament single game record for lowest defensive field goal percentage.
"I thought we were a little bit rusty on offense early, but also that was a credit to UNCG, who came out and played some tough D," said USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb. "But I thought we figured it out together. I thought our defense was our calling card [and] I thought the pressure helped get us going."
USC superstar guard JuJu Watkins battled through a hand injury she suffered in the first quarter and an ankle injury in the third. Despite showing some physical discomfort, the Big Ten Player of the Year lead the Trojans with 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Watkins brushed off her injuries in the postgame presser.
"It's the end of the season," Watkins said. "Body's a little banged up, but onto the next. Nobody really cares [about someone's injury] … I'm all good. Don't worry."
MORE: Reggie Bush Photo Going Viral: USC Trojans 4-Star Running Back Target Deshonne Redeaux
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Released: Lincoln Riley Consequential Spring Football
MORE: USC Trojans To Land 4-Star Defensive Back Recruit Talanoa Ili Over Oregon Ducks?
Kiki Iriafen added 13 points and 13 rebounds. The senior forward addressed the Trojans sluggish start.
"I think it was pretty evident," Iriafen said. "We were really excited to just be playing again. We haven't played in about two weeks playing on our home court. So I think there was a lot of rust but a lot of excitement."
USC will face ninth-seed Mississippi State on Monday, March 24. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. PT at the Galen Center and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Trojans open as a 16.5-point favorite over the Bulldogs, the over/under is set at 147.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mississippi State defeated the No. 8 seed California in the first round on Saturday night. Junior center Madina Okot lead the way with 14 points and 13 rebounds and senior guard Eniya Russell added 14 points of her own.
“I think what everyone just witnessed was our best defensive effort of the season,”said Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell.
The Bulldogs will face their toughest defensive challenge on Monday night. Watkins moved into sixth place all-time in USC women's basketball scoring history. A strong candidate to win the Naismith Player of the Year award, presented annually to the most outstanding college basketball player, Watkins has her eyes set on leading the Trojans to the programs first national championship in over 40 years.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.