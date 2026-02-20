NBA All-Stars Steal the Spotlight in the Crowd at Illinois' Win Over USC
In this story:
There were stars in the house at the Galen Center to see the USC Trojans take on the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini on Wednesday night. In attendance were former NBA All-Stars Gilbert Arenas and Peja Stojakovic. Both of them had sons’ playing in the game.
Gilbert Arenas, Peja Stojakovic in Attendance
Gilbert Arenas is the dad of USC freshman guard Alijah Arenas. Gilbert was a guard in the NBA from 2001-2012. He was named an all-star three times and was named to three All-NBA teams. His son, Alijah, was a five-star high school recruit and signed with the Trojans as a member of their 2025 recruiting class.
Alijah missed the start of the season due to a torn meniscus but was able to make his long awaited USC debut in late January. In eight games played this season, he has averaged 14.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
Peja Stojakovic was a forward in the NBA from 1998-2011. Stojakovic was a three-time all-star, won two there-point contests, and is a 2011 NBA champion. He is the dad of Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic.
Andrej is in his third collegiate season, all of which have been at different schools. As a freshman in 2023-24, he played for the Stanford Cardinal before transferring that offseason to the rival California Golden Bears. After one season in Berkeley in 2024-25, Stojakovic entered the portal again. He transferred to Illinois.
This season, Andrej is averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. The Illini have been one of the top teams in the Big Ten all season long and Stojakovic has been a big reason why.
MORE: USC Fans Will Love Makai Lemon's Player Comparison Before the NFL Draft
MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About New USC Defensive Tackles Coach Skyler Jones
MORE: The Biggest Question USC Faces at Running Back
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Illinois Dominates USC
On Wednesday night, Illinois showed that there is a massive gap between them and USC. The Fighting Illini went into Los Angeles and blew out USC by a final score of 101-65. Illinois improved their record to 22-5 on the season and 13-3 in Big Ten conference while USC dropped to 18-8 overall and 7-8 in the Big Ten.
Arenas played just 18 minutes and had eight points on 2/7 shooting from the field. Stojakovic had a game high 22 points off the bench on 6/7 shooting from the field and 9/9 shooting from the free throw line.
While Illinois still has an outside chance to win the Big Ten and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, USC is just trying to make it into the big dance. Prior to the game, the Trojans were right on the tournament bubble.
ESPN bracketogolist Joe Lunardi had the Trojans as the fifth to last team in the field of 68 and the last team in the field with a bye on the No. 11 seed line. The loss very well might have moved them down to the play-in game if not out of the field completely. USC’s next game is on Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. the Oregon Ducks.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1