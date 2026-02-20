NBA All-Stars Steal the Spotlight in the Crowd at Illinois' Win Over USC

There were stars in the house at the Galen Center to see the USC Trojans take on the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini on Wednesday night. In attendance were former NBA All-Stars Gilbert Arenas and Peja Stojakovic. Both of them had sons’ playing in the game.

Gilbert Arenas, Peja Stojakovic in Attendance

December 14, 2010; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas (9) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Gilbert Arenas is the dad of USC freshman guard Alijah Arenas. Gilbert was a guard in the NBA from 2001-2012. He was named an all-star three times and was named to three All-NBA teams. His son, Alijah, was a five-star high school recruit and signed with the Trojans as a member of their 2025 recruiting class.

Two NBA All-Stars watching their sons hoop during Illinois-USC.

Alijah missed the start of the season due to a torn meniscus but was able to make his long awaited USC debut in late January. In eight games played this season, he has averaged 14.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Peja Stojakovic was a forward in the NBA from 1998-2011. Stojakovic was a three-time all-star, won two there-point contests, and is a 2011 NBA champion. He is the dad of Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic.

Feb 16, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Peja Stojakovic (16) congratulates guard Jason Terry (31) after a basket in the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Andrej is in his third collegiate season, all of which have been at different schools. As a freshman in 2023-24, he played for the Stanford Cardinal before transferring that offseason to the rival California Golden Bears. After one season in Berkeley in 2024-25, Stojakovic entered the portal again. He transferred to Illinois.

This season, Andrej is averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. The Illini have been one of the top teams in the Big Ten all season long and Stojakovic has been a big reason why.

Illinois Dominates USC

Feb 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, Illinois showed that there is a massive gap between them and USC. The Fighting Illini went into Los Angeles and blew out USC by a final score of 101-65. Illinois improved their record to 22-5 on the season and 13-3 in Big Ten conference while USC dropped to 18-8 overall and 7-8 in the Big Ten.

Arenas played just 18 minutes and had eight points on 2/7 shooting from the field. Stojakovic had a game high 22 points off the bench on 6/7 shooting from the field and 9/9 shooting from the free throw line.

Feb 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman and guard Alijah Arenas (0) react against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Illinois still has an outside chance to win the Big Ten and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, USC is just trying to make it into the big dance. Prior to the game, the Trojans were right on the tournament bubble.

ESPN bracketogolist Joe Lunardi had the Trojans as the fifth to last team in the field of 68 and the last team in the field with a bye on the No. 11 seed line. The loss very well might have moved them down to the play-in game if not out of the field completely. USC’s next game is on Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. the Oregon Ducks.