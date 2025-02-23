How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Rutgers: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is 14-12, 6-9 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are coming off their second loss in a row. The USC Trojans will face the 13-14 Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Feb. 23.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 3 p.m. PT on Sunday at The RAC in Piscataway, New Jersey. The game broadcast will be on FS1.
USC vs. Rutgers preview:
The USC Trojans are coming off their second consecutive loss, recently falling to the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins, 88-71. It was an overall dominant performance by Maryland who controlled the game until the end.
Despite the loss, USC guard Wesley Yates III had a strong game, scoring 21 points. Sophomore guard Kevin Patton Jr. came off the bench to score the second most points, 11.
While the results were a loss, the USC Trojans coach Eric Musselman praised his team, as well as the Maryland Terrapins.
"We have to come play. I thought we played as hard as we could. I thought that we didn't make shots. I thought we took some ill-advised shots. We lost to a team that is 15-1 at home. We just were not ready to beat them at their place, and that was evident tonight,” Musselman said.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Quarterback Caleb Williams Stars In Commercial With Jim McMahon
MORE: Can USC Trojans Land Elite Recruit Titan Davis over Penn State, Michigan, Texas?
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Surges To No. 1 After Flipping Elite QB Jonas Williams
USC played at Maryland, which is a tough crowd to play in front of. Musselman gave credit to Maryland's home crowd, and mentioned having to now play at Rutgers who has a strong roster.
"We played the 20th-best team in the country. Their starting lineup is as good as any starting lineup in the country. What a crowd they had. This is why they only lost one home game here,” Musselman said.“Now we have to go to Rutgers and play against two NBA Lottery picks."
The Trojans are 3-4 during away games heading to the RAC, also known as Jersey Mike's Arena, in New Jersey. Though the Trojans may have a better record than Rutgers, they will be playing in a tough atmosphere.
The USC Trojans are averaging 76.4 points. USC is led by guard Desmond Claude who is averaging 15.6 points and 4.3 assists per game. Forward Saint Thomas is averaging 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Forward Rashaun Agee leads the Trojans with 0.6 blocks.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 13-14, 6-10 in Big Ten conference play. The team is 9-5 when playing at home. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a big win against the Washington Huskies, 89-85.
Rutgers is averaging 76.0 points this season. They are led by guard Dylan Harper, who is averaging 19.2 points and 4.0 assists. Guard Ace Bailey leads the team with 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Guard Jeremiah Williams is also a player to watch as he is averaging 1.2 steals.
USC and Rutgers have played twice in history, with the Trojans getting the win both times. The two teams have not played since 1974. This is the first time USC will play Rutgers at the RAC.
USC vs. Rutgers prediction:
The USC Trojans will fall short and lose against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 75-72.
After USC faces Rutgers the Trojans will face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. It will be the second to last home game for the Trojans this season.