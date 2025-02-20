Agent Rich Paul Argues Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Needs Time In NBA G League
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. James has spent time in the NBA and G League as a rookie.
While getting minutes in an NBA game is valuable, the lack of consistency for Bronny is a concern. James’ agent, Rich Paul is among the group who agree James should stick to playing for the South Bay Lakers in the G League to help him develop.
Paul appeared on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast to discuss where James is playing. On the podcast, host Kenyon Martin asked if James getting G League reps is valuable.
“[He needs the reps] in the G League, absolutely,” Paul said.
Paul went on to expand on his views that reps in the G League are valuable, and something most young players do in today's landscape of the NBA.
“The G League for today has a much better development criteria to it, and if you look at the draft, we’ve had pretty much everybody from the third pick in the draft to the last pick in the draft, have some time in the G League,” Paul explained.
The most valuable aspect of playing in the G League is the consistent playing time. Splitting time with two different teams can stunt James’ development. James is still a young player, just 20 years old.
“Let him play his uninterrupted G League minutes and when the season is over, bring him up. Let him go on the road, let him get his bumps out, let him just play through mistakes," Martin argued.
James played in 25 games with the USC Trojans, starting in six. James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. After one season, James took the opportunity to move to the NBA, being selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Lakers. James and his father, LeBron James became the first father-son duo to play in a game together.
Paul went on to explain that many players are still underdeveloped when they first enter the NBA.
“The problem that we got is, most people don’t understand…when you get your opportunity in most cases, you’re underdeveloped,” Paul said.
“In the NBA, the issue is those opportunities don’t come around a multiple of times, so when you see a young man leaving college to go play in the league, what’s he’s betting is, ‘I’m going to be ready when I get my opportunity.’ In most cases, that’s not the case.”
Paul used New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard Dejounte Murray as an example of how the G League can help develop players.
“I represent Dejounte Murray. [He] played a full season in the G League and was the starting point guard in the Western Conference Finals against the Warriors — that's development,” Paul said. “I embrace the G League.”
Paul’s argument on the podcast is that while NBA minutes are valuable, consistent reps in the G League will help develop James as an overall player. Martin agreed with Paul's argument, emphasizing the importance of allowing young players to grow.
“It’ll benefit him in the long run. We ain’t saying he’s gonna be his daddy. No! But this time is crucial for him because he’s still fragile in basketball period… We’re gonna let him be the 55th pick," Martin added.
With time, James could turn into a solid NBA player. Allowing him the time to grow and consistently play in the G league can help the young player in the long run.