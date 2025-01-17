How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Indiana Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction
The No. 4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is 16-1, 6-0 in Big Ten conference play. USC is coming off a big win against Penn State. The Women of Troy will face the 12-5 Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday, Jan. 19.
How to Watch:
The No. 4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the Indiana Hoosiers at 9 a.m. PT on Sunday at Bloomington Assembly Hall, in Bloomington, Indiana. The game will be broadcast on NBC.
USC vs. Indiana preview:
The USC Trojans are on a 12-game win streak with their last loss was on Nov. 23. The Trojans are coming off of a massive win against the Penn State Nittany Lions, 95-73. USC star guard JuJu Watkins had a perfect first half. By the end of the game, Watkins scored 35 points and had 11 rebounds. Guard Kiki Iriafen kept up the momentum, scoring 28 points.
After the game USC coach Linsday Gottlieb spoke to the media about the team’s dominance.
“I think we have a team sometimes because of our high standards that wants to do everything all at once and I’ve said, it's okay to not have a lot of separation you got to still fight on next possession, next possession," Gottlieb said. "But when we can go on one of those runs and use our explosiveness offensively and get leads now then you know we want to continue to learn how to not be nice to anyone.”
MORE: Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’
MORE: Caleb Williams Addresses Lincoln Riley Anger, Near Transfer To UCLA Over USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Starting Quarterback Prediction Under Lincoln Riley: Jayden Maiava, Husan
By the time the Trojans face the Hoosiers, USC will have gone a week since they last played a game. USC was scheduled to face the Northwestern Wildcats on Jan. 15, but the game was postponed due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. The Big Ten will announce when that game will take place at a later date.
Watkins remains consistent on the court, leading the team averaging 25.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.5 steals. Senior center Rayah Marshall is also having a big season, leading the team averaging 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 points. Watkins and Iriafen have scored double-digit points each game this season. The way each player has stepped up this season is what drives the Women of Troy to each win.
The Indiana Hoosiers are 12-5, 4-2 in Big Ten conference play. The Hoosiers are coming off a tough loss against the Illinois Fighting Illini, 68-54. Indiana’s leading scorer is junior guard, Yarden Garzon who is averaging 13.9 points per game. The Hoosiers also have forward Lilly Meister averaging 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks. Indiana guard Chloe Moore-McNeil is leading the team with 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals.
Indiana may have five losses this season, but they are still a strong team. The Hoosiers are 7-3 at home, looking for a bounce-back game against the Trojans.
This will be the USC women’s basketball team’s first time in Bloomington, Indiana. The two teams have only faced off once in history, dating back to 1985, and the Trojans won the game 99-53.
USC vs. Indiana prediction:
The USC Trojans will defeat the Indiana Hoosiers 83-68.
After USC’s game against the Hoosiers, the Trojans will stay in Indiana to face the 7-10 Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on Jan. 22.
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Bear Alexander's NIL Valuation After USC Transfer
MORE: USC Trojans Coach D'Anton Lynn Agrees to Contract Extension, Passes on Penn State
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Interested In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley To Replace Mike McCarthy
MORE: USC Trojans Pushing To Flip Georgia Bulldogs Four-Star Commit Vance Spafford