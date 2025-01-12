How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Penn State Women's Basketball: Preview, Odds, TV Channel
The No. 4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is 15-1, 5-0 in Big Ten conference play. The Women of Troy are coming off a top-ten matchup against Maryland, coming away with a 79-74 win. The Trojans will face the 9-7 Penn State Lady Lions on Sunday night.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the Penn State Lady Lions at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game broadcast will be on the Big Ten Network.
USC vs. Penn State preview:
The Women of Troy are coming off two back-to-back away games, and finally returning home to face Penn State. USC’s matchup against Maryland was a game between two top-ten teams, but the Trojans walked out with a crucial win.
After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke about the win against Maryland and how proud she is of the team. Maryland is a tough opponent and was a big test for the Trojans in Big Ten conference play.
“Really, really proud of our team tonight and that starts with a respect level for Maryland. You know, I’ve watched for a long time, done my homework,” Gottlieb said. “The Big Ten Championship has gone through them more often than it hasn’t in their time in this league. So we knew that this was a huge opportunity, but also a tough task.”
While USC has been playing on the East Coast for the past two games, they were not able to ignore the tragic wildfires happening in Los Angeles. They will be returning home to Galen Center to face Penn State.
“I got a really nice text from our director of marketing at home saying that your team provided us a good two hours of not thinking about kind of what’s going on, and I think without really knowing it, that’s what this team does,” Gottlieb said.
“We have a perspective that basketball isn’t everything but when these 40 minutes are in front of us, that it’s everything to us in that moment, and I think that gives people maybe a sense of being able to take their mind off harder things and have some joy," Gottlieb continued.
The home crowd at Galen Center can expect an Alumni presentation at halftime. USC guard JuJu Watkins is averaging 24.4 points per game in Big Ten conference play. Against Maryland, Watkins and Forward Kiki Iriafen both led the team with 21 points.
The Penn State Lady Lions are 9-8, 0-5 in Big Ten conference play. They are on a five-game losing streak and 1-3 during away games this season. Though the season may not be going the way Penn State had hoped thus far, there are still players USC will have to prepare for. Penn State center, Gracie Merkle leads the team with 16.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. Guard Alli Campbell leads averaging 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Penn State will be looking to turn their luck around at Galen Center.
The USC Trojans and Penn State Nittany Lions have only played once in history. The Trojans won on Nov. 22, 2023, by just one point. The final score was 71-70.
USC vs. Penn State prediction:
The Trojans are 25.5 point favorites against the Lady Lions. USC will get the win, 81-57.
The next game scheduled for the USC Trojans was set to be on Jan. 15. Northwestern has announced they will not be traveling to California, and the game has been postponed. The next scheduled matchup for USC will be on Jan. 19 against the Indiana Hoosiers. The matchup will be held at Bloomington Assembly Hall in Indiana.
