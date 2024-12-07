USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies Basketball: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The USC Trojans men's basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 68-60 loss to the Oregon Ducks to open up Big Ten conference play. The Trojans dropped to a 5-4 record, but will look to turn things around with their first road conference game as they travel to Washington to take on the Huskies.
How to Watch:
USC will take on Washington at the Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, and tipoff is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
USC vs. Washington Preview
USC coach Eric Musselman and Washington coach Danny Sprinkle are both in their first year at their respective schools. Both coaches have been directing their programs through their inaugural year in the Big Ten conference.
The Trojans opened up conference play with a disappointing loss to Oregon. USC held the lead at halftime, before giving the game away in the second half as Oregon scored 45 points to power back to a 68-60 win. With the Trojans riding a three-game losing streak heading into their showdown with Washington, USC must quickly look past their recent woes. This will be the Trojans' first conference game on the road, but Washington is another familiar foe thanks to the two schools being former members of the Pac-12 conference.
USC was led by guard Desmond Claude in their last outing vs. Oregon. The Xavier transfer had 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the loss. Claude leads the team with 12.9 points per game.
Washington forward Great Osobor has been doing it all for the Huskies. Through eight games, Osobor averages 14.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. The star forward is a transfer from Utah State and has followed Sprinkle from Montana State to Utah State to Washington.
The Huskies are also coming off a conference loss as they were just in Los Angeles, taking on the UCLA Bruins. UCLA came out on top 69-58 over Washington to hand the Huskies their second loss of the season as they move to a 6-2 record.
ESPN's Matchup Predictor has the Trojans with a 31 percent chance of pulling off the win on the road. Washington heads into the game as the -5.5 point favorites.
Betting Odds:
The Huskies are favored by five points over USC in Seattle. The over/under for total points is set near 140.
Prediction
The USC Trojans will fall to the Washington Huskies 73-67.
