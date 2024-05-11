USC Women's Basketball: Sparks Hold Celebratory Event For McKenzie Forbes To Honor Missed Graduation
Former USC Trojans guard McKenzie Forbes was taken by the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA Draft this year, keeping her in Southern California. She was great for the Trojans this past season, helping them reach the Elite Eight.
Now with the Sparks, her journey as a professional basketball player starts soon. With the WNBA season starting next week, Los Angeles has been playing in some preseason games to get themselves ready.
Unfortunately for Forbes, one of the Sparks preseason games fell on the date of her graduation at USC. Due to her having to miss it, the rest of her teammates decided to throw her a celebration instead.
The rest of her teammates understand the sacrifice that Forbes has to make so they are doing what they can to help her feel better about it all. It's a nice gesture from her squad and likely made Forbes feel more connected to them all.
Last season for the Trojans, Forbes averaged 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game over 35 games. If she can replicate that type of success with the Sparks, Los Angeles will have gotten a true steal in the draft.
