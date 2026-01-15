Why USC's Game vs. Maryland Matters More Than It Looks

After dropping three straight games, capped by a 63-62 loss against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, USC Trojans women’s basketball has officially fallen out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2022-23 season. It’s a jarring moment for a program that hasn’t spent a week unranked since Juju Watkins arrived on campus.

Now, USC faces a chance to reset the narrative in their building against a top-tier opponent and a win could be just the thing to bring them back into the national spotlight.

How to Watch USC vs. Maryland

When: Thursday, January 15

Time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

TV: Peacock

Feb 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Is the Three-Ball Coming Along Just In Time?

The Trojans may have suffered a tough loss in Minnesota, but there was a positive development that could help turn their fortunes around if it becomes a trend. USC knocked down a season-high 14 threes and shot 45.2 percent from beyond the arc on the night.

As the fourth-worst three-point shooting team in the Big Ten, shooting 31.6 percent as a team on the season, this was a much needed bright spot that could be an inflection point for a team in need of some easier looking offense.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Particularly, freshman Jazzy Davidson had her best shooting night from beyond the arc, hitting 5-of-9 shots from deep means alot for the Trojans. Although Davidson leads the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks, she has been the second worst three point shooter on the team this season. Maybe if her three-ball starts falling, everyone else may follow suit.

Of course it would've been much better to get one of their best shooting nights of the season in a winning effort, catching this rhythm now still gives them plenty of time to catch fire offensively in order to regain momentum in the Big Ten.

MORE: Quarterback Husan Longstreet's Transfer To LSU Raises Questions

MORE: USC Transfer Portal Class Lands an Unexpected Ranking

MORE: Everyone Is Talking About Caleb Williams’ Historic Fourth Down Throw

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Will Kennedy Smith Return?

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kennedy Smith (11) brings the ball down court against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

One question looms over Thursday night: will Kennedy Smith be available? Smith has missed USC’s last two games with a lower-leg injury, and both absences resulted in losses. Her impact has been felt most on the defensive end, where USC has struggled to contain opposing guards, a flaw that snowballed against the Oregon Ducks and Minnesota.

Before the injury, Smith appeared to be finding her offensive rhythm, turning in her best performance of the season against No. 20 Nebraska Cornhuskers. If she returns, her two-way presence could be a swing factor against a Maryland backcourt loaded with shot creators.

Trojans Must Slow Down Maryland's Dynamic Duo

The No.12 Maryland Terrapins are still viewed as one of the biggest threats for the Big Ten crown despite coming off an 89-76 loss to the No.14 Ohio State Buckeyes. The backcourt of senior guard Yarden Garzon and junior guard Oluchi Okananwa are to the keys to their success.

Mar 28, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Oluchi Okananwa (5) talks with ESPN after a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels at a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Garzon leads the Big Ten and ranks 11th nationally in three-pointers made (53), shooting 41 percent from deep while averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Over Maryland’s last two games, she’s gone a combined 11-for-16 from beyond the arc. USC cannot allow her to find rhythm early or she alone could jumpstart a blowout.

Okananwa leads the team with a career-high 17.4 points and is one of the most efficient high volume scorers in the country, shooting 53.4 percent from the field on nearly 13 shot per game. These two are the leading reasons why the Terrapins are ranked top-5 in the Big Ten in scoring this season (87 PPG).

If the Trojans succeed in containing Maryland’s guards, the Terrapins may lean more heavily on junior forward Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu, who averages 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds. Her interior presence could become pivotal if perimeter looks dry up.