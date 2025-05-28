5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Adds Official Visits: USC Trojans To Land Kobe Bryant Nephew?
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) five-star safety Jett Washington has added an official visit with the USC Trojans to his summer plans. USC will host Washington starting June 3. Washington is the No. 18 overall prospect, No. 2 safety and No. 1 recruit in Nevada in the 247Sports Rankings.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive back visited USC for the first time on March 29 when he attended the Trojans first padded practice of the spring. Washington was able to spend time with several members of the USC staff, including head coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, defensive backs coach Doug Belk and general manager Chad Bowden.
Washington was impressed by his time on campus and the Trojans quickly found themselves in the mix for the highly coveted defensive back.
The two-sport star has strong family ties in Los Angeles. His uncle is the late great Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers and is perhaps the biggest sports star in the history of Los Angeles.
USC still has some ground to make up in Washington’s recruitment but have the opportunity to make another strong impression with a midweek official visit. Washington will have a more intimate visit with the Trojans staff, as most recruits typically take official visits on the weekends.
Washington will take his first official visit this weekend with Alabama, and then one with Ohio State on June 6 and Oregon on June 13.
USC already four commitments in the secondary from Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star safety Madden Riordan.
Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons reclassified from the 2026 class to the 2025 class last week. The local product will have a busy upcoming schedule. Sermons will compete this week in the CIF State Track and Field Championships in the 200m and then take a summer course next month before officially enrolling on July 14.
The Trojans still have their eyes set on a pair of highly touted defensive backs in their backyard. Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington will also take a midweek official visit with USC on June 17. The two-sport star has potential Olympic level speed, capturing CIF titles in both the 100-meter (10.33) and 200-meter (20.55) as a sophomore.
Arrington improved upon those times as junior, clocking a 10.21 in the 100 and 20.35 in the 200, breaking a meet record at the Arcadia Invitational, which was previously held by Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles.
His speed translates to the football field. Arrington is dynamic with the ball in his hands and stars on both sides of the ball. He projects more as a cornerback at the next level, but since the emergence of former Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, more and more recruits have been intrigued by the idea of playing both ways.
Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star safety Davon Benjamin has not locked in official visit dates for this summer but the Trojans are in line to receive one. The versatile defensive back has the ability to play safety or cornerback at the next level.
USC already holds a commitment from his teammate, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux.