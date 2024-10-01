Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff Touchdown Pass Makes NFL History, Trick Play Goes Viral
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has quickly developed into one of the most invaluable and consistently reliable threats in the National Football League. The former USC Trojans star is coming off an all-pro season in which he became one of the premier pass catchers in football. So far, he’s been able to keep that momentum rolling into the 2024 season.
St. Brown came into the prime time Monday Night matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks tied for ninth in the NFL in receptions. Lions quarterback Jared Goff has had a resurgence in recent years in Detroit and having St. Brown has been a major factor in that quest. Goff has not only re-solidified himself as a top-10 level quarterback in the league but also proven to be a driving force to the Lions being considered one of the favorites to win the NFC.
The 2-1 Detroit Lions, coming off an impressive win against the Arizona Cardinals, played host to the 3-0 Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Both teams have faced tough opposition throughout the first month of the season and have fared well. When you’re playing against teams this good, leaning on your go-to players is always a key to getting a win. The Lions did just that and pulled off the 42-29 victory.
Goff and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson did a great job of getting St. Brown involved in the passing game. Amon-Ra was targeted six times on Goff’s 18 passing attempts and hauled in all six for 45 yards and a receiving touchdown. The monkey wrench tonight came in the form of a third-quarter trick play where St. Brown threw a touchdown to quarterback Jared Goff on a perfect pass.
"I'm the third quarterback if something happens to Jared [Goff] and Hendon Hooker....I could throw a little bit." St. Brown said in a seemingly joking manner in the post-game press interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt.
St. Brown and Goff made history as they were the first duo since 2016 to have a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown on the same team in an NFL game. The last duo to accomplish this extraordinarily rare feat was quarterback Blake Bortles and wide receiver Marquis Lee for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
For the Lions staff to have trust and faith in a player to that degree is extremely rare. It’s a belief like that you could only dream of if you’re a player. St. Brown has earned that through his work ethic and subsequent reliability on the field. The Lions are playing like a legitimate contender again. Amon-Ra St. Brown should be viewed as one of the foremost reasons why.
