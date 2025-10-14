What Analysts are Saying after USC's Win Over Michigan
After a chaotic week 7 in college football that featured major upsets and coach firings, analysts shifted their focus to ranking the nation’s most underrated, overrated, and rising teams.
Following the Trojans' loss to Illinois, some wondered if USC would continue to struggle against the physical teams in the Big Ten, but after the dominant win over Michigan, USC earned some praise for their statement conference win.
USC Trojans Listed as "Riser" Team
A solid performance from the 5-1 overall Trojans earned their place as Herbstreit's riser team after week 7. USC earned a spot among other powerhouse, and drop-off, programs in college football.
The Trojans riser rating comes from both their performance against Michigan, as well as what they've produced all season long.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava continues to lead the Big Ten in passing yards, with 1,852. Maiava has also recorded 13 passing touchdowns and four rushing.
Another Big Ten leader on the Trojans' offense is wide receiver Makai Lemon, who leads the conference in receiving yards with 682. Lemon has turned heads this season as an athletic receiver who can rush, and receive in the end zone. Lemon has recorded six receiving touchdowns and one rushing.
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans Upset Win Over No. 15 Michigan Wolverines
MORE: What Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Said After Loss vs. USC
MORE: Lincoln Riley Reacts to Recruit Turnout For USC’s Upset of Michigan
MORE: Why A Walk-On Earned MVP in USC's Upset Win Over Michigan
Additionally, coach Lincoln Riley's offense leads the Big Ten and second in all FBS with most yards averaged per game, with 552 yards.
The win over Michigan also helped recognize USC's offense as the only team in the Big Ten to score 30-plus points in every game played, as well as the Trojans first ranked-win since Riley's USC debut in 2022.
USC's next step at staying in important college football conversations comes with their next matchup, a road contest at No. 13 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.
After the win, USC was also included in a College Football Playoff projection by On3's Andy Staples. While the Trojans did not earn one of the top-12 seeds in Staples' predicted bracket, USC was listed as one of the first four teams out.
How USC Can Maintain Status Against No. 13 Notre Dame
After the Fighting Irish's slow 0-2 start to the season, coach Marcus Freeman has not been denied since, and are currently a four-game win streak heading into their ranked matchup with USC.
USC and Notre Dame are meeting for their 96th time to battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh. On top of the heated rivalry between both programs, Freeman expressed his recently thoughts on West Coast football, stating their competition levels don't compare with the Midwest.
"If snow is going to prevent you from coming to Notre Dame, you're probably not the type of competitor we want to have here," Freeman said during a press conference.
Looking at the numbers on paper, the Trojans and Fighting Irish should make for one of the most competitive of week 8, with both teams bringing explosive offensive units and strong defenses.
Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn will need to keep an eye on Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love.
Love, the sophomore who rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, has continued to impress the college football world. Since week 1, Love has rushed for 530 yards and six touchdowns.
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, like Maiava, is in his first full season as the Fighting Irishs' starter and has passed for 1,622 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
If USC can build off of their momentum from their victory over the Wolverines, the Trojans have a strong shot at another ranked win and sixth overall win.