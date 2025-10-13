Five Shocking Stats from USC Trojans' Statement Win Over Michigan Wolverines
The No. 20 USC Trojans finished week 7 with a rewarding 31-13 win over Michigan at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC’s complete, physical performance guided the Trojans to their third conference win and a spot back into the Top 25 rankings.
What makes USC’s performance even more impressive are the wild stats behind it — especially on a night when both starting running backs exited early, forcing the Trojans to rely on their backups. Here are five shocking stats from the victory.
1. Explosive USC Offense Taking Over Big Ten
The Trojans explosive and talented offense has taken the college football world by storm, especially the Big Ten conference.
Through six games, the USC Trojans are the only team in the Big Ten to score 30 or more points in each of their games.
With quarterback Jayden Maiava leading the way, surrounded by running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, and talented wide receiver duo Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, the offense has been in good hands through their second year in the Big Ten.
The Trojans went through an offseason of filling key positions with transfers and true freshmen, to help maintain a skilled and loaded offense for coach Lincoln Riley.
When Riley was asked about seeing a challenge when facing Michigan’s defense, Riley was satisfied with USC’s performance.
“I knew it was gonna be a battle, they're a good team, they're a good defense. I felt like if we played our game, we were going to be able to have some opportunities, and against a group like that, you got to take advantage of it,” Riley said after the Michigan win. “I think we did. It was a challenge. It's not like it's easy, but our guys stood up to the challenge, and obviously being able to run on them, not many people have been able to do and that was a huge step for us.”
2. Running Back King Miller Making USC History
Running back King Miller was one of the many highlights from the Trojans vs. Wolverines matchup. The walk-on from Calabasas, California became the first walk-on in 50 years to score a touchdown earlier this season, and has continued to impress Trojan fans after the win over Michigan.
While Miller's first touchdown as a Trojan came earlier this year against Missouri State, his second touchdown against the Wolverines proved his talent as a walk-on.
The Trojans suffered injuries with Jordan out for 4-6 weeks and Sanders’ season-ending injury, leaving Miller to step up and lead the run game.
Miller stepped into last night’s game and rushed for 158 yards and a one touchdown, and backup running back Bryan Jackson rushed in a 29-yard touchdown.
Riley commented on King’s ability to step and contribute to the run game after the Michigan win, noting his work ethic outside of games.
"King was huge," Riley said. "He stepped up and made big plays. That was obviously really important for us with the way it went down. This is just what he does in practice. He's a hard worker. He's a humble guy. He cares about this team a lot. And honestly, hell, we didn't have anyone else. But he was awesome. The moment certainly wasn't too big for him."
3. USC Run Game Cracks Michigan Defense
Entering the matchup with the Wolverines, the Trojans were prepared to face their most competitive and strongest defensive units yet.
Even with Miller and Jackson leading the charge, the Trojans rushed for more yards against Michigan than any opponent had all season.
Prior to Michigan’s loss, the next most rushing yards the Wolverines allowed was 138 against No. 14 Oklahoma, the Trojans rushed for 224 between three running backs and Maiava.
The run game continues to be elite for the Trojans, combining for 1,359 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.
4. Season-Low Penalties
The Trojans dominant showing against the Wolverines delivered a rewarding statistic that played into their performance.
USC committed a season-low of three penalties for 31 yards, and not one of those three came from the defense.
One of the lingering issues with the Trojans team was the execessive penalties throughout their last few matchups. Most notably, the Michigan State game was the season-high 11 penalties for 82 yards. In total this season, USC has committed 44 penalties for 423 yards.
5. First Ranked Win at Home Since Lincoln Riley Debut
The Trojans win over Michigan said a lot -- proved their talent to compete in the Big Ten, and reassured fans of the program that Riley is continue to building.
The 31-13 upset was the first ranked win at the Coliseum since November of 2022, when USC defeated No. 15 Notre Dame 38-27. It also marked the second ranked win since Riley has led the program.
Riley recently faced an offseason of doubt and criticism following his 7-6 2024 season, and needed a turnaround year to bring the Trojans back into Top 25 and College Football Playoff questions.
The Trojans face three more ranked opponents on their schedule, however, all three are on the road. USC has yet to face No. 13 Notre Dame, No. 25 Nebraska and No. 8 Oregon.
USC hits the road for another ranked matchup this season, facing No. 13 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana for their 96th rivalry meeting.
If the Trojans can put on another complete performance on both sides of the ball, and carry their victory momentum into next weekend, USC could pull off another upset and improve to 6-1.