College Football Analyst Calls AP Poll Ranking 'Outrageous' for USC Trojans
After the first official preseason AP Top 25 Poll was released, debates sparked fair and unfair rankings, especially for the USC Trojans.
The Trojans were unranked in the poll, with other teams like Texas Tech earning a spot over USC. The Red Raiders finished the Big 12 8-5 overall, just one more win than the Trojans in an arguably less competitive conference.
College Football Analyst Weighs In on USC's AP Poll Ranking
College Football analysts have found this ranking to unfair, including analyst Greg McElroy. The host of Always College Football used his platform to express his concern with the Trojans' exclusion from the Top 25 rankings, sharing his personal Top 25 was completely different than the poll voters.
“USC, right now, is in the ‘others receiving votes’ category. They’re actually fifth in the ‘others receiving votes’ category. So, that has them as like the No. 30 team in college football,”McElroy said. “That’s the biggest difference between and the AP’s Top 25, is that I have SC at 11. The AP has them at 30. That’s a 19-spot gap."
USC finished their 2024 campaign 7-6 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play. While this was their first year in the conference with a new level of competition, the Trojans displayed the football excellence the program is known for, but dropped five games by one touchdown or less.
The Trojans led teams like Penn State and Michigan in the fourth quarter. To add more perspective, USC took the top-10 ranked Nittany Lions to the wire, and to overtime, but could not close it out. Against the 2023 National Champions, USC's late fourth-quarter mistakes held them from final scoring opportunities.
Based on individual statistics and current talent on the roster, USC checks most boxes to be in the top-25, minus their overall 2024 record.
The Trojans Roster Will Take Them Far
Another point McElroy echoed was their returning weapons on offense, players that are equipped to give any defense a difficult time.
“SC brings back a quarterback that I think is really well-equipped to have a nice year. They have arguably the best weapons in the Big Ten outside of." McElroy said. "Ohio State’s kind of in a league of their own with that conversation, which is understandable. But SC brings those guys back, and should be outstanding at wide receiver.”
The weapons McElroy is referring to are wide receivers Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane and Prince Strachan and quarterback Jayden Maiava.
The wide receiver room has emerged as one of USC's deepest and strongest position groups on the field. Lemon and Lane have drawn early NFL Draft attention, along Strachan's recent role on last year's Boise State tea, who earned their first program College Football Playoff berth last year.
For Maiava, who bloomed late last season, has utilized the offseason and fall camp to best lead the Trojans offense and equip himself as the best decision at starting quarterback.
USC's First College Football Playoff Appearance Under Riley?
McElroy believes a Top 30 ranking for the Trojans does not speak to the USC team college football fans are about to see. With a strong roster and knowledge of what to avoid this season, the Trojans could find themselves in CFP contention.
“The fact that they’re barely in the top 30, to me, is outrageous. This is a top-25 roster, no doubt about it. Now, it’s just about getting those close wins they could not get a year ago…" McElroy said. "I think they get some of those wins this year. I think they’ll be in the conversation, and would not be surprised that they’re one of the dark horses in the Big Ten.”