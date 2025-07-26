All Trojans

USC Trojans A ‘Dream Come True’ For Offensive Star Player

USC Trojans junior receiver Makai Lemon grew up in Southern California, where he dreamed of playing for the USC Trojans. Lemon is now living his dream and left a message for local Southern California prospects that are being recruited by the Trojans.

Kendell Hollowell

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Growing up in Southern California, USC Trojans junior receiver Makai Lemon dreamed of playing in front of his friends and family in the Cardinal and Gold. Fast forward many years later, the Trojans junior receiver has made it his reality. 

“I’m a guy that grew up in Southern California, so this is really a dream come true,” Lemon said. “I’m living out my dream. I wouldn’t want to be any other place. It’s a blessing to be here.”

Lemon starred on both sides of the ball at Los Alamitos high school, which is located less than 30 miles from USC’s campus and where he became one of the most coveted prospects in the country. He was a MaxPreps California All-State first team selection as a sophomore and a MaxPreps first team All-American as a junior and senior. 

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Lemon was a four-star recruit in the 2023 cycle. He appeared in nine games at receiver and cornerback as a true freshman, before stepping into a starting role last season. The local talent became the team’s go-to target the second half of the season and finished first on the team in receptions (52) and receiving yards (764) in 2024.

His breakout campaign has caught the attention of NFL evaluators and showcased the importance of USC keeping elite prospects in their backyard from leaving the state. Lemon is one of the top reciever prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Coming to USC it means a little bit more since I’m from here,” Lemon said. 

USC has shifted its recruiting approach under new general manager Chad Bowden, putting an emphasis on California prospects. It’s a blueprint that was laid out by former USC coach Pete Carroll, who led to the Trojans dynasty in the early 2000s.

From 2002-08, the Trojans won at least 11 games, and the Pac-12 title every single year. In that span, they won two national championships, appearing in three straight under Carroll. They won the Rose Bowl four times, Orange Bowl twice and saw three players win the Heisman Trophy in quarterbacks Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart and running back Reggie Bush. 

Carroll had built a fence around the state in recruiting and the roster was flooded with local talent.  

October 3, 2009; Berkeley, CA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Pete Carroll watches from the bench during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium. The Trojans defeated the Golden Bears 30-3. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

California is a recruiting hotbed, particularly the 60-mile radius around the Trojans campus and for years USC has struggled to keep top prospects from leaving the state, but the 2026 cycle has been a different story. 

USC holds a commitment from seven of the top 25 recruits in the state of California, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, which includes five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga, four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, four-star receiver Trent Mosley and four-star offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov. 

The next closest is Ohio State with three. Texas A&M, Oregon and Miami each have two. 

Running back Deshonne Redeaux finds an opening during the first quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In total, the Trojans hold a commitment from 17 recruits that are from the Golden State, which is four more than they signed the last two recruiting classes combined. And IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili are originally from Southern California. 

USC wants to carry its success from the 2026 cycle into future recruiting classes. Lemon had a message for local prospects that are being recruited by USC when he spoke at Big Ten Media Days.

“There’s no better place to play college football," Lemon said. "It’s a great school, you got a great program, it’s great alumni around you, you’re in good hands. You don’t have to worry about too much. I feel like come here and live out your dream.”

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon wants to cement his name among the USC greats and is pushing for other local prospects to want to do the same. 

“I feel like it’s important to know your options, know everything that you have around, just don’t pull the gun too fast," Lemon said. "You have so many greats that came before you. You could be one of those. The proof is in the pudding.”

