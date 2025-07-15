Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Ranked Too Low In NFL's Top 100 Players?
The NFL season is right around the corner, and NFL analysts have ranked their top 100 players prior to the season's start.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is ranked No. 97 among the top 100 players this season. The former USC Trojans wideout has impressed many in the league and is poised to turn heads in his fourth season in the league.
London is ranked among other talented pass catchers including Los Angeles Chargers’ Ladd McConkey and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta.
London was an exceptional wideout for the Trojans who fit in perfectly with current Houston Texans quarterback Kedon Slovis and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart during their time with the Trojans.
In three seasons with USC, London had 160 receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns. A part of London’s elite receiving corps included Bru McCoy and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown – with St. Brown and London as the primary targets in the Trojan’s passing attack.
The Falcons utilized London the most on the outside, where his athleticism, physicality and ability to run routes make him a leading receiver for Atlanta. London joins a solid passing attack on the Falcons offense including running back Bijan Robinson and wide receivers Ray-Ray McCloud III and Darnell Mooney.
At the helm of the offense for London and the wideouts is quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Heisman Trophy finalist led the Washington Huskies to the national championship in 2023 and was the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Penix has been a vital part of the Falcons offense and should emerge as a strong signal caller.
London, the eighth overall pick for Atlanta in the 2022 NFL Draft, has surfaced as the Falcons go-to receiver after a successful 2024 campaign.
In 2024, London had 100 catches for 1,271 yards and scored nine touchdowns through 17 games. London will be fitting in well with the Falcons offense as it will stay intact through the 2025 season.
London was the first first-round wide receiver pick for the Falcons since 2011, when Atlanta selected Julio Jones in the first round. His rookie season, London finished with 72 receptions for 866 yards and four touchdowns.
The Falcons are rebuilding their defensive front, with their 2025 NFL Draft picks including Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker and Tennessee EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. in the first round, followed by safeties Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts in the third round and Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. in the fourth round.
Football analyst Matt Harmon highlighted London’s talent and noted that he has the potential to lead the NFL in receptions.
“You can throw him out there as an 'X' receiver and he has the press coverage ability and the ball skills to win there, even if he's not the fastest guy in a straight line,” Harmon said on an episode of Football 301. “He is so fluid underneath to beat press man coverage, but this new Falcon staff last year did a great job moving him around the formation, putting him in the slot, getting him off the line of scrimmage, and he just truly became like another tier of a weapon better because of that. I think he could be a candidate to lead the NFL in catches.”