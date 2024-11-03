Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Hip Injury: Out vs. Dallas Cowboys
Former USC Trojans and current Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has emerged as one of the premiere talents in the National Football League. After hauling in two receptions and a go-ahead touchdown grab to give the Falcons a 7-3 lead over the Dallas Cowboys, London was seen entering the blue medical tent. He re-emerged without his helmet, indicating an injury that could keep him out of the game. London was labeled questionable to return with a hip injury at the time.
When the first half ended, the Falcons announced that London is out for the rest of the game. Altanta led 14-10 at halftime.
London, a former USC Trojan, entered the contest against Dallas having a career-best season. His 48 receptions, 525 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns ranked 4th, 13th, and 4th in the league, respectively. If London doesn’t return to action, he’ll still have reached the 50-reception threshold and have six touchdown receptions. London had six career touchdown receptions in his first two seasons combined.
The Falcons are 5-3 with a 4-0 record against the NFC South. London is an integral piece of the puzzle that makes the offense go. As important as he is in the receiving game, he’s equally as foundational in the running game as he’s been donned one of the best blocking wide receivers in the league.
London was spotted on the exercise bike trying to loosen up his hip but did not re-enter the game at the juncture. With his day over, he finished the game with two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.
