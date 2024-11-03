All Trojans

Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Hip Injury: Out vs. Dallas Cowboys

After the former USC Trojans wide receiver hauled in his 50th reception and a sixth touchdown reception of the season, Atlanta Falcons star Drake London was seen entering the blue medical tent. London has since been ruled out to return with a hip injury.

Kyron Samuels

Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former USC Trojans and current Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has emerged as one of the premiere talents in the National Football League. After hauling in two receptions and a go-ahead touchdown grab to give the Falcons a 7-3 lead over the Dallas Cowboys, London was seen entering the blue medical tent. He re-emerged without his helmet, indicating an injury that could keep him out of the game. London was labeled questionable to return with a hip injury at the time.

When the first half ended, the Falcons announced that London is out for the rest of the game. Altanta led 14-10 at halftime.

London, a former USC Trojan, entered the contest against Dallas having a career-best season. His 48 receptions, 525 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns ranked 4th, 13th, and 4th in the league, respectively. If London doesn’t return to action, he’ll still have reached the 50-reception threshold and have six touchdown receptions. London had six career touchdown receptions in his first two seasons combined.

The Falcons are 5-3 with a 4-0 record against the NFC South. London is an integral piece of the puzzle that makes the offense go. As important as he is in the receiving game, he’s equally as foundational in the running game as he’s been donned one of the best blocking wide receivers in the league.

London was spotted on the exercise bike trying to loosen up his hip but did not re-enter the game at the juncture. With his day over, he finished the game with two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.

MORE: USC Trojans Upset By Washington Huskies: 'Unacceptable' Says Lincoln Riley


MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Defends USC After Washington Loss: Close To 'Frickin’ Unbelievable'

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Julian Lewis Setting High School Records, Potential Flip?

MORE: USC Trojans Battling Notre Dame for Top-100 Linebacker Recruit Madden Faraimo

MORE: Stefon Diggs Injury: Houston Texans' Receiver Robert Woods Increased Role?

MORE: USC Trojans Losing QB Commit Julian Lewis To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?

MORE: Houston Texans' Calen Bullock vs. New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Rookie Of The Year Case?

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Takes Blame for Commanders Loss: 'We Will Play Better'

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Addresses Controversial Decision to Close Practices from Media

Published |Modified
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Football