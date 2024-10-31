Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Takes Blame for Commanders Loss: 'We Will Play Better'
The Chicago Bears ended up on the wrong side of one of the most exhilarating finishes in recent NFL history when Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels completed a 52-yard Hail Mary to Noah Brown as time expired and to give them a 18-15 victory. Former USC Trojans signal-caller Caleb Williams was considerably frustrated on the sideline after the play but acknowledged his performance prior to the game-winner could have prevented the final outcome.
“Obviously, right in that moment, you’re angry,” Williams said. “You’re furious that you just lost and you lost that way. It’s a tough way to lose. But like I said, there’s a sense of accountability that I have to take. I didn’t play well in the first half.”
Williams struggled in the first half, completing 3 of 8 passes for a season low 33 yards and the Bears went into halftime with zero points on the board. The rhythm and comfortability Williams had developed for three weeks before the Bears bye week had disappeared. Four of their first five possessions ended in a punt and the only other drive ended with a turnover on downs when Williams’ pass to DJ Moore on fourth-and-1 went for no gain.
“First half, I didn’t play necessarily the way that I wanted to,” Williams said. “I think the ability to snap and start getting things going late in the game, being down that much, and having so many negative drives or stalled drives and things like that, I think is a positive.”
The second half started the same way, two drives that netted just 13 yards, before running D’Andre Swift jump started the Chicago offense with a 56-yard touchdown. Trailing 12-7, Williams engineered an 84-yard drive early in the fourth quarter, but the drive ultimately failed when they offensive coordinator Shane Waldron decided to hand the ball off to an offensive lineman Doug Kramer Jr. that was fumbled on the 1-yard line. Waldron had using Kramer as the fullback on the goal line in previous games, but that situation was the first time he was
The No. 1 overall pick was able to lead the Bears on a 10-play drive down the field in the final minutes of regulation that was capped off by a 1-yard run by Roschon Johnson with 25 seconds remaining. Williams completed 6 of 8 passes for 95 yards on the Bears final two drives.
Chicago looked in command, that was until Daniels’ heave to the end zone at the buzzer. Daniels claimed round one of what could be the first of many meetings between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks of the 2024 NFL draft.
“I could have played better, we could have played better on offense throughout the whole game to put ourselves in better position,” Williams said after the game. “And we will.”
The loss was heartbreaking and every game in a tight NFC North race is critical, but Williams knows the team has to shift all of its focus to their next game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. A game that features two former Heisman trophy winners under coach Lincoln Riley.
“We have to control what we control, control everything interior in here, we have to go out here and focus on winning this game that we have here,” Williams said. “We had our 24-hour period to feel how we felt and things like that but we gotta move on. “
