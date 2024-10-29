USC Trojans Football: Lincoln Riley Closes Practice To Media For Remainder Of Season
On Monday night, the USC Trojans football communications department announced that going forward, USC football will be closed during practices for the remainder of the season. Media availability will be permitted after each Tuesday and Wednesday practice, when coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, and quarterback Miller Moss, as well as select players, will be available.
This announcement comes after the impressive Trojans 42-20 home victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans closed their practice last week prior to the Rutgers. That decision sparked speculation of a quarterback controversy coming into the fold. Miller Moss and Jayden Maiava battled for the job during fall camp, but Miller Moss ultimately won the job and now ranks third in the Big Ten in passing yards.
After a three-game skid, the Trojans found success after the week of closed practice, and maybe this is Lincoln Riley’s way of summoning positive energy or being superstitious. In any event, it’s caused a national uproar as analysts and fans alike are voicing their displeasure at the decision to further restrict the media.
The 4-4 USC Trojans take the field on the road against the 4-4 Washington Huskies this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.
