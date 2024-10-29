All Trojans

USC Trojans Football: Lincoln Riley Closes Practice To Media For Remainder Of Season

The 4-4 USC Trojans announced on Monday night that the football program would be closing off practices to the media for the remainder of the season. There will be an interview block after practices, but the decision to further restrict media has spurned national pushback.

Kyron Samuels

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley is interviewed by FOX reporter Allison Williams after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley is interviewed by FOX reporter Allison Williams after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the USC Trojans football communications department announced that going forward, USC football will be closed during practices for the remainder of the season. Media availability will be permitted after each Tuesday and Wednesday practice, when coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, and quarterback Miller Moss, as well as select players, will be available.

This announcement comes after the impressive Trojans 42-20 home victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans closed their practice last week prior to the Rutgers. That decision sparked speculation of a quarterback controversy coming into the fold. Miller Moss and Jayden Maiava battled for the job during fall camp, but Miller Moss ultimately won the job and now ranks third in the Big Ten in passing yards.

USC Trojans QB Miller Mos
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss enters the field during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a three-game skid, the Trojans found success after the week of closed practice, and maybe this is Lincoln Riley’s way of summoning positive energy or being superstitious. In any event, it’s caused a national uproar as analysts and fans alike are voicing their displeasure at the decision to further restrict the media. 

The 4-4 USC Trojans take the field on the road against the 4-4 Washington Huskies this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network. 

Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

