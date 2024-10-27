Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Extends Touchdown Streak To Five Games
The 5-1 Detroit Lions entered the week against the 1-5 Tennessee Titans looking to take a commanding lead atop the NFC standings. The Lions, who made the NFC championship game last season, are looking like the arguable best team in the National Football League with their dynamic offense led by one of the best offensive line groups in football, quarterback Jared Goff, and a litany of valuable weapons at his disposal.
The most consistent weapon of the bunch has been former USC Trojan Amon-Ra St. Brown. The All-Pro wide receiver entered the day with 39 receptions, 401 yards, four receiving, and five total touchdowns. That ranks No. 8, No. 20, and No. 8 in the National Football League, respectively. Considering the loaded offense with multiple Pro Bowl-level targets, the production from St. Brown has been remarkable.
“That guy’s a perfectionist. Whatever he does, he wants to be the best at. It doesn’t matter if it’s a commercial, it doesn’t matter if it’s on the field, it doesn’t matter if it’s a freakin’ math contest. That’s the way he’s wired,” said Lions coach Dan Campbell this week.
The Lions decimated the Titans in a 52-14 trashing to improve to 6-1 on the season and continue their improbable stretch of offensive dominance. The Lions have scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games and 40 or more points in three of the last four games. Goff only threw for 85 yards but still completed passes to seven different receivers and had three touchdowns.
St. Brown entered the game with a consecutive touchdown streak spanning four games. In the second quarter, he hauled a touchdown reception on a beautiful play design from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to extend the streak to five games. St. Brown waited his turn to get going in this game, but what makes him a special player is that he does all the little things correctly.
When he wasn’t getting the ball as the offense raced out to 21 first-half points, he still ran his routes at full speed and occupied defenders. He blocked at full effort and helped spring runs in the running game. He is the consummate teammate, and that type of commitment doesn’t go unnoticed by teammates and coaches. It’s why they’ll scheme up a play for him on the one-yard line instead of running the ball with one of their talented running backs.
The unselfishness of the star wide receiver permeates throughout the team, and they all feed off it. The Detroit Lions are a serious Super Bowl contender, and the foundation of that is built on the backs of players like Amon-Ra St. Brown.
