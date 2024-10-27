All Trojans

Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Extends Touchdown Streak To Five Games

Former USC Trojan wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown extended his touchdown streak with an early touchdown reception as the Detroit Lions trounced the Tennessee Titans 52-14 to improve to 6-1 on the season. It was a rather tamed day for the explosive Lions passing attack.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), center, celebrates a touchdown against Tennessee Titans during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), center, celebrates a touchdown against Tennessee Titans during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 5-1 Detroit Lions entered the week against the 1-5 Tennessee Titans looking to take a commanding lead atop the NFC standings. The Lions, who made the NFC championship game last season, are looking like the arguable best team in the National Football League with their dynamic offense led by one of the best offensive line groups in football, quarterback Jared Goff, and a litany of valuable weapons at his disposal. 

The most consistent weapon of the bunch has been former USC Trojan Amon-Ra St. Brown. The All-Pro wide receiver entered the day with 39 receptions, 401 yards, four receiving, and five total touchdowns. That ranks No. 8, No. 20, and No. 8 in the National Football League, respectively. Considering the loaded offense with multiple Pro Bowl-level targets, the production from St. Brown has been remarkable.

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brow
Oct 27, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates with fans while running off the field after the Lions defeated the Tennessee Titans at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

“That guy’s a perfectionist. Whatever he does, he wants to be the best at. It doesn’t matter if it’s a commercial, it doesn’t matter if it’s on the field, it doesn’t matter if it’s a freakin’ math contest. That’s the way he’s wired,” said Lions coach Dan Campbell this week. 

The Lions decimated the Titans in a 52-14 trashing to improve to 6-1 on the season and continue their improbable stretch of offensive dominance. The Lions have scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games and 40 or more points in three of the last four games. Goff only threw for 85 yards but still completed passes to seven different receivers and had three touchdowns.

St. Brown entered the game with a consecutive touchdown streak spanning four games. In the second quarter, he hauled a touchdown reception on a beautiful play design from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to extend the streak to five games. St. Brown waited his turn to get going in this game, but what makes him a special player is that he does all the little things correctly. 

Detroit Lions WRAmon-Ra St. Brown
Oct 27, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

When he wasn’t getting the ball as the offense raced out to 21 first-half points, he still ran his routes at full speed and occupied defenders. He blocked at full effort and helped spring runs in the running game. He is the consummate teammate, and that type of commitment doesn’t go unnoticed by teammates and coaches. It’s why they’ll scheme up a play for him on the one-yard line instead of running the ball with one of their talented running backs.

The unselfishness of the star wide receiver permeates throughout the team, and they all feed off it. The Detroit Lions are a serious Super Bowl contender, and the foundation of that is built on the backs of players like Amon-Ra St. Brown. 

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

