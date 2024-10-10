USC Trojans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Three Keys To Victory
The No. 4 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions are making the cross-country journey to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and sunny southern California to look to stay unbeaten against the USC Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 12.
What could’ve been another ranked matchup between a 4-1 USC squad and a 5-0 Penn State team is now a ranked versus unranked matchup between a 3-2 USC team that’s now 1-2 in Big Ten conference play after close losses to Michigan and Minnesota.
Simply put, this is a must-win game for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans.
On paper, the teams aren’t as far apart as their records might indicate. Regardless, winning on Saturday evening will be a tall task for the Trojans against a Nittany Lions team playing with a lot of confidence and belief currently. How will they do it? Let’s dive into it. Here are three keys to success for the USC Trojans.
Run The Damn Ball:
First, run the damn ball. The Trojans are averaging 5.12 yards per rushing attempt as a team and averaging 149.6 rushing yards per game. Their leading two ball carriers, running backs Woody Marks and Quinten Joyner, are averaging 5.8 and 7.9 yards per rushing attempt, respectively. Despite that success rushing the ball, the Trojans rank 78th in rushing offense. Why?
The Trojans have only run the ball 146 times this season and that includes attempts from quarterback Miller Moss’ scrambles, so the actual number is less than that. The Trojans' offensive line, specifically at the tackle spots, has had a hard time in pass protection. Making a concerted effort to establish the run, but also be creative in the run designs, would help alleviate some of the pressure the Trojans have faced in the passing game.
Control The Special Teams Battle:
Special teams, make it special. It's one of the best football-isms there is. The cleanest way to a victory for the USC Trojans is to dominate in this facet. Kickoffs have pretty much become a wash, but if presented the opportunity, star returner and wide receiver Zachariah Branch can flip this game on its head if he can finally get going in the return game. Pinning Penn State deep in their territory in the punting game will also be a major factor.
Making teams drive the length of the field greatly increases win percentage probability. Coverage of punts and kickoffs is of the utmost importance as well. The Trojans cannot allow the Nittany Lions to have short fields and easy scoring opportunities, nor to flip the field position battle. Lastly, making all field goal attempts will be paramount. Points haven’t come in bunches so far this season, maximizing scoring opportunities is massive.
Dominate The Middle Eight:
The middle eight is a football term used to describe the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. These are often where the biggest momentum inflection points happen in a football game. Whatever the scenario may be, controlling the game from there is extremely important.
If you’re up before half, take care of the ball, chew the clock, and leave with points. Preferably a touchdown. Inversely, if you’re on defense, get a stop, and limit points. Preferably no points. If you’re down, find a way to get off the field defensively and score before half offensively.
When you’re coming out of the half, controlling the opening moments of that half usually dictates how the rest of the game will go. If the Trojans can find a way to dominate that middle portion, they’ll have a chance against Penn State.
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Preview, Prediction, Channel
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: 4-Star Julian Lewis Headlines Visitors List vs. Penn State
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold To Lead USC Trojans Out of Tunnel vs. Penn State
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update vs. Penn State: Lake McRee, Eric Gentry, Anthony Lucas
MORE: USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Signs Nike Shoe Deal, Richest In Women's Basketball
MORE: USC Trojans Linebacker Eric Gentry Injury Update: Potential Redshirt Season?