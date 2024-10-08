All Trojans

Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Showing Special Connection with Kirk Cousins

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London is having the best start to a season in his three-year NFL career. Five games in, London ranks among the NFL's best in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. More versatility in his alignment may be a key factor in the production uptick.

Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) reacts with running back Bijan Robinson (7) and wide receiver Drake London (5) after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London is off to an amazing start for the Atlanta Falcons who currently sit at 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the NFC South. The Falcons are coming off of a barn burner 36-30 overtime victory on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

London, now in year three of his career, is living up to the top-ten pick status and is off to the best start of his career. London has 32 receptions, 364 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in just five games. Those totals are ranked tied for third, twelfth, and tied for sixth in the National Football League respectively. 

Per Pro Football Focus, London has the most targets in the entire league without having a single drop. He has 44 targets through this season, and his 17-game pace is currently at 109 receptions, 1204 yards, and ten touchdowns. 

Not only is London developing and coming into his own, he’s simply becoming one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The 6-4, 213 pound athlete has begun to see spots inside and outside of multiple alignments and formations which has helped him exploit defenders as mismatches. 62% of his current targets come from the slot. 

With London's short-area quickness and athleticism paired with his frame, taking advantage of that slot alignment is important and will allow the Falcons to spread the ball around as they have been recently. With veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins now at the helm of the Falcons' offense, London has a reliable signal caller for the first time in his career.

London was good in his first two seasons, but the presence of an experienced quarterback cannot be overstated in this situation. Kirk Cousins leads the NFL with three game-winning drives this season and has made it a point to get Drake London involved in all three. London has been targeted in each of those three drives and has multiple catches in two while having the game-winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

London is just scratching the surface of his potential, and there are few players other than Kirk Cousins who can help bring out the best in young receivers. From his time in Washington to his tenure with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota, the proof is there for Cousins, and London looks to be the next beneficiary in line.

London, Cousins, and the Falcons look to move to 3-0 in the NFC South this Sunday as they take on the reeling Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.  

