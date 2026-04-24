Best Remaining USC Trojans Prospects Heading Into Round 2 of the NFL Draft

USC star wide receiver Makai Lemon was the first Trojan taken off the board in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night. After several potential fits for the USC wide receiver passed on him, including the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up to the No. 20 overall pick to select Lemon.

Lemon was the only USC player selected in the first round of the draft. Lemon also became the first USC wide receiver since 2023 to be selected in the first round when the Minnesota Vikings picked Jordan Addison at No. 23 overall.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the first round in the books, several notable USC players remain on the board that could hear their names called in either round 2 or 3 on Friday night. Here’s a ranking breakdown of the best available USC draft prospects entering Day 2.

1. Kamari Ramsey

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

USC safety Kamari Ramsey could very well be the first Trojan player taken off the board during Day 2 of the draft. Ramsey entered the draft as one of the several prospects on the Trojans defense after recording 27 total tackles in his senior season at USC.

Ramsey’s season was cut short following the Trojans homecoming win against the Iowa Hawkeyes, as he suffered a right knee injury. During his college career, which also included two seasons with the UCLA Bruins, Ramsey recorded 132 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

2. Ja’Kobi Lane

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is one of the most underrated players at his position in the draft and could hear his name called on Friday night. Last season at USC, Lane formed one of the best wide receiver duos in college football with Lemon.

During his three seasons with the Trojans, Lane recorded 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. Lane is best known for his hard work ethic, athleticism, and speed as a wide receiver, traits he looks to display in the NFL.

3. Bishop Fitzgerald

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

While Bishop Fitzgerald likely won’t hear his name called until Day 3 of the draft, the USC safety had a phenomenal one season with the Trojans, playing alongside Ramsey. After two seasons with the NC State Wolfpack, Fitzgerald transferred to USC, becoming a leader on the Trojans' defense.

In his one season with the Trojans, Fitzgerald recorded 51 total tackles, five interceptions, and one sack. His ability to create turnovers is a strength he looks to utilize in the NFL, as he led USC in interceptions last season.

4. Eric Gentry

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California linebacker Eric Gentry (LB09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For a USC linebacker room that was the most inexperienced on the Trojans roster last season, Eric Gentry led the group. Gentry recorded a total of 76 tackles, five forced fumbles, and three sacks.

As one of USC’s top defensive veterans, Gentry showed phenomenal leadership skills that he hopes to carry into the NFL. During his five-year college career with the Arizona State Sun Devils and USC Trojans, Gentry recorded 270 total tackles, nine sacks, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Gentry has the potential to be one of the top sleeper picks, going anywhere from the fourth to the seventh rounds.

5. Anthony Lucas

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (DL50) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the top Edge rushers on USC’s roster last season, Anthony Lucas, is known for his physicality and strength as a defender. Lucas' senior season with the Trojans was his best as he recorded 37 total tackles, three sacks, and one interception. Before transferring to USC for the 2023 season, Lucas spent one year with the Texas A&M Aggies.

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