Is Carson Beck Soaring Up NFL Draft Boards? One Insider Believes He Could Go Early

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Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson have long been considered the top two quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL draft class, and thus the two players at the position most likely to hear their names called in the first round on Thursday night.

Mendoza is a lock to go No. 1 to the Raiders, while Simpson is projected as a late first-round or early second-round selection. One NFL insider suggested that there may be some competition for Simpson at the draft, however, with another gunslinger surging up the board to the point where they could potentially be taken as early as the first round.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network said that he expects Carson Beck to be taken off the board higher than most people are anticipating, and potentially as early as the second round. Pelissero even said he thinks there’s a real chance that the Miami quarterback is selected late in the first round.

“There’s enough teams that have a quarterback need, I would not be surprised if Carson Beck goes––I believe he will go in the second round of his draft. And there’s at least a non-trivial chance––again, based on the fact that everyone in the back half of the first round is going to have a second-round grade, I would not 100% rule out the idea of Carson Beck somehow finding his way into the back of round one,” Pelissero told Rich Eisen.

Beck has traits that will translate well at the next level. He’s 6’5” with a strong arm, high IQ as a passer and is good at reading defenses. Beck isn’t very mobile, but he’s got a quick release (averaged 2.4 seconds per throw at Miami), isn’t afraid to stand in the pocket and can make accurate throws at different levels. Beck also boasts more experience than most quarterbacks in the class. He made 43 starts over the last three seasons of his college career––almost three times as many as Simpson.

Quarterback is a position that teams feel more empowered to take a risk on during the draft, though a team using a first-rounder to take Beck would be a significant reach. Even an early second-round pick feels like a lofty cost for Beck, whose best college season came back in 2023 when he was still at Georgia. The 23-year-old didn’t have a great season at Miami in ’25 despite helping lead the team to national championship appearance, but there’s a possibility a quarterback-needy team will take a chance on him early on Day 2 of the draft.

As for what team would be a fit for Beck, Pelissero floated the Jets, who are on the board early in the second round at No. 33, as a possible landing spot. Beck, a big-bodied quarterback who excels in the pocket, is the exact type of quarterback that offensive coordinator Frank Reich has coveted throughout his coaching career, and New York has a long-term need at quarterback even after trading for Geno Smith in the offseason.

Of course, not everyone is buying that Beck is going to be highly sought after on Draft Day. There are some concerns over his “loner” personality, as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted Tuesday, and he departed Georgia on less than great terms, having reportedly not gotten along well with coach Kirby Smart.

Beck will be one to watch throughout the draft. He’ll almost certainly be off the board by the end of Day 2, but there seems to be at least some belief that he could rise well beyond anyone’s projections as an early second or late first-round pick.

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