USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Joins Unexpected Company To Start Season

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has started strong and is showing no signs of slowing down with his consistency fueling the Trojans’ offense. By week 4, he has already been recognized as one of the top Big Ten quarterbacks to watch.

Teddy King

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
At the forefront of the USC Trojans’s high-powered offense is Jayden Maiava, who continues to fuel one of the nation’s most explosive attacks.

Maiava has thoroughly impressed college football fans in his first full season as the team's starting quarterback, leading the Big Ten conference in passing yards, as well as boasting the highest quarterback rating in all of FBS. 

College football analysts have kept eyes on Big Ten quarterbacks this season, and analyst Joe Cox named a few to watch in week 4. 

Jayden Maiava Among Big Ten Quarterback to Watch in Week 4

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Maiava has posted impressive numbers through just three games as the Trojans starting quarterback. 

His 989 passing yards, 48 of 70 passing and six touchdowns are over halfway to his last season’s totals of 1,201 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. 

Cox named a few Big Ten quarterbacks to keep an eye out for in week 4, based on talent, recent performance and upcoming opponent:

  • Luke Altmyer - Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Fernando Mendoza - Indiana Hoosiers
  • Mark Gronowski - Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Bryce Underwood - Michigan Wolverines
  • Dylan Raiola - Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Jayden Maiava - USC Trojans

Among Maiava is a list of talented quarterbacks, and some he will go head-to-head with down the road. Maiava faces Altmyer at Illinois on Sept. 27, Michigan’s Underwood at home on Oct. 11 and Raiola at Nebraska on Nov. 1. 

One of the most anticipated games in September for college football fans is USC’s contest at Illinois. Altmyer is in his third season in coach Bret Bielema’s system, and has drawn attention as one of the Big Ten’s best.

Trailing Maiava in most passing yards is Raiola, who has recorded 829 passing yards through three weeks of competition. 

What Maiava has done is find his comfortability with the offense, making big plays with the wide receiver and tight end room through the air, or on the ground with the running back room. 

Maiava’s Growth Sets Tone for USC

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The most exciting part about Maiava and the Trojans blazing start to the season has been the potential for the rest of the season.

Maiava’s initial draw from Trojan fans came from his debut last November, when coach Lincoln Riley named him starting quarterback after benching former USC quarterback Miller Moss, now the starter for Louisville.

In his four starts in 2024, Maiava went 3-1 and helped USC secure a Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M to close out the season. While the victory was not Maiava’s cleanest performance, it was enough to get excited about his development through Riley and the program. 

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The analysis Cox gave for the Trojans quarterback comes from the facts with his consistent leaderboard appearances, but has not counted out their Big Ten competition. 

“USC is getting tons of respect in the computer models for the CFP and Maiava is having a statistically ridiculous season. He's fifth in the nation in passing yardage (989 yards) and leads the entire FBS in QB rating. But Big Ten play has arrived and Michigan State is the first team to get a shot at slowing the Trojan offense.” Cox wrote.

Trojan fans have reason to be excited about Maiava’s growth, as his consistent play anchors USC’s second year in the Big Ten.

