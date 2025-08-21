All Trojans

Buffalo Bills Help Josh Allen With Electric USC Trojans Receiver In New NFL Draft Mock

USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has been tabbed as one of the biggest breakthrough wide receivers, and a potential first round NFL Draft pick in 2026 for the Buffalo Bills. The question for Lane remains, where in the NFL could he end up, and fit the best?

Teddy King

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
As a new college football season dons, the anticipation of the best players gaining NFL Draft stock is creeping closer and closer.

A recent article from ESPN created a mock draft of potential first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and one USC Trojans player made the list.

Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has been one of the most talented among the Trojans receiving corp, and is only going to get better after a successful offseason redevloping the offense.

Ja'Kobi Lane, First Round of 2026 NFL Draft?

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes (20) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lane was selected as the 32nd overall pick to the Buffalo Bills among analyst Field Yates' 2026 NFL Draft Mock. Lane, who finished the 2024 campaign with 525 receiving yards for 43 receptions and 12 touchdowns, is emerging as one of the best receivers among college football.

The 6-foot-4 receiver will be extra dangerous when paired with counterpart Makai Lemon, another USC receiver poised to make waves on the Trojans offense this year.

The analysis supporting Lane's First Round prediction came with his ability to what fans already know: His comfortability receiving passes and impressive route-running.

"Lane caught 12 touchdowns last season after just seven total catches in 2023. He is a fluid mover and displays very good route running and comfort catching the football inside and outside his frame. Lane also showed some contested catch ability and toughness in the middle of the field on the tape. Josh Allen would approve." Yates wrote on ESPN's NFL Mock Draft.

Bills Need Help at Wide Receiver, and Lane Could Be the Answer

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills have been an elite organization led by quarterback Josh Allen, who was awarded NFL MVP last season following the Bills historic Playoff run.

While Buffalo's strength comes within the quarterback, running back and defensive linemen room. However, they're wide receiver could be more stacked with the right additions, a perfect situation for an elite receiver like Lane who could very well pair with Allen's playing style.

Buffalo's wide receiver room includes skilled wideouts like Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer. All three are receivers who can comfortably run routes and be an open option for Allen.

For Allen, whose powerful arm and deep passes made waves last season, adding a receiver like Lane to his receiving corps could add depth that the Bills may be looking for in the 2026 NFL Draft. Especially for Lane's 12-touchdown season, who doubles as a threat in the red zone, an Allen-Lane connection could be powerful among the Bills offense.

Where Else Could Lane Land?

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) reacts against Utah State Aggies safety Malik McConico (21) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

While the needs for NFL teams in 2026 seem almost impossible to predict, especially during preseason, Lane could find himself as a solid choice for other teams in the future.

Teams that stick out for a dynamic wide receiver like Lane include teams who already boast dominant wideouts, but would potentially seek younger talent to strengthen the room

For a team like the Philadelphia Eagles, who boast wide receivers AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson, Lane could fit in well with the older mentors and a pass-heavy quarterback system through Jalen Hurts.

The Denver Broncos are another team that have a solid receiver room, but may want to add someone like to Lane to add depth.

In what could be his final season in cardinal and gold, Lane has the potential to rise to the top of mock drafts, and be one of the best wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft Class.

