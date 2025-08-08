Early USC Trojans Fall Camp Takeaways: Ja'Kobi Lane's Week One Status in Jeopardy?
The USC Trojans are a week into fall camp, so what are some takeaways as the season approaches?
Just as a reminder, all of the information comes from the stretching and individual drills portion of practice. The media is not allowed to report on anything that was seen outside of the two periods.
Health of Receiver Ja’Kobi Lane
Want to be careful with this and not over speculate about junior receiver Ja’Kobi Lane because no official news has been reported.
The Trojans star receiver has not taken part in individual drills at the beginning of practice. It feels more like a precaution, optimistically, more so than someone that could potentially miss the season opener.
Lane has still been his same energetic self. He still lets out his trademark scream before he walks onto the practice field and loves to show off his dance moves. And now as an upperclassman, Lane has embraced becoming a leader. He actively coaches and encourages every player that is running routes.
Jayden Maiava Taking the Next Step
There was no question heading into camp that redshirt junior Jayden Maiava would be the Trojans starting quarterback in the fall. USC coach Lincoln Riley had said Maiava was starting in the spring and reiterated it during Big Ten Media Days last month. It is worth noting though, five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet has been impressive from the moment he stepped on campus last December.
Now in his second season with the Trojans, Maiava feels more confident in everything he does. You can see it with the energy he brings walking onto the practice field and during stretches.
Last season everything was brand-new, from trying to learn and operate Riley’s offense to just getting around campus and finding a routine that works for him. He’s got all that down and now he’s ready to take that next step as the Trojans signal-caller.
“You can just feel Jayden being more and more comfortable in his own skin, and more comfortable being one of the leaders of this football team and operating this offense,” said USC quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. "You just feel an improved and elevated level of confidence with the way that he's going about his business. And he is always one that wants to learn more, wants to gain more knowledge, never satisfied with where he's at.”
Pass-Catching Backfield
Woody Marks was essentially another receiver coming out of the backfield in his lone season with the Trojans in 2024. His 47 receptions were tied for second of the team. He’s now off to the NFL, so someone will need to be that security blanket for Maiava.
Eli Sanders would be the first name that comes to mind. The New Mexico transfer is an explosive runner and the hope is that he will be able to utilize that in the pass game as well.
Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 JUCO running back this past cycle, is a bruiser but can also make defenders miss with his compact frame. Bryan Jackson is built the same way, probably more so.
But what’s been impressive about those two is how comfortable they have looked as route runners and catching the football. We know the Trojans have a three-headed monster with Sanders, Jordan and Jackson, but it appears they can all add value in the pass game as well.
Linebacker Depth
Eric Gentry, Desman Stephens and Penn State transfer Ta’Mere Robinson will be Trojans top three linebackers. Jadyn Walker appears to be next in line after a strong showing during spring practice.
Elijah Newby has moved back to linebacker full-time after playing defense end during the bowl game last season and in the spring. The Connecticut native could still be used in pass rush situations in the fall.
Four-star freshman Matai Tagoa’i is every bit of 6-foot-4 and his athleticism flashes in drills, but the number one thing for him will continue to be putting on weight to that tall frame. Right now, he’s only listed at 205 pounds. Three-star AJ Tuitele is the other linebacker USC signed in the 2025 cycle.