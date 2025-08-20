Why USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Is Confident In Wide Receivers Depth
LOS ANGELES - USC Trojans star receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon are starting to get national attention, but the question for the Trojans heading into the season has been about the rest of room.
With four of the Trojans top six receivers gone from a year ago, they will need a brand-new group to step up in 2025 for quarterback Jayden Maiava.
USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed the receiver position and mentioned several players that have had an “outstanding camp”, including Prince Strachan, Zacharyus Williams, Tanook Hines, Jaden Richardson, Corey Simms, Jay Fair and Xavier “DJ” Jordan.
“We've got some unique decisions to make, and kind of how we're going to play in some of these different personnel groupings, but I'm confident in the depth, it just got to sort out,” Riley said.
Veteran USC Receivers
USC transfer receivers Prince Strachan and Zacharyus Williams were two big additions in the winter and spring transfer portal windows, respectively.
Strachan, a 6-foot-5 pass-catcher, appeared in 28 career games at Boise State over the last two seasons and gives USC another big target with plenty of experience. His size and length provide mismatches for smaller defensive backs, but he's also a long strider that can stretch a defense.
Williams offers position versatility and can play on the outside or in the slot. The Southern California native came on strong at the end of his freshman season at Utah last year and will look to carry that momentum with the Trojans.
Richardson has become a major player in the USC receiver room. Before transferring to Southern Cal last season, he played four seasons at Division III Tufts University in Massachusetts.
Fair will backup Lemon in the slot in three receiver formations. In 2023, with Auburn, the Dallas native ranked second of the receptions. Fair appeared in eight games with the Trojans last season and will play a more significant role in his final collegiate season.
Jordan, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle, did not take a single snap in his first season on campus. However, Riley and offensive coordinator Luke Huard have had lofty admiration for the progression of Jordan, both physically and mentally over the last year. The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product is another receiver that offers position versatility.
Freshmen Receivers
Simms was the lone receiver from the Trojans 2025 class to be on campus in the spring. The St. Louis native is physically impressive with his 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame and has the skillset to back it up.
Simms battled an injury in fall camp but has been back at practice for the last week and figures to be someone that carves out a spot in the rotation.
“Corey Simms has done some really good things. He had to miss a little bit of time in the middle of camp, but has come back strong and looks to have the ability to help this team this year,” Riley said.
Redshirt senior Lake McRee discussed the progression he’s seen from Simms and Hines through three weeks of camp.
“Corey was here in spring, so he kind of was doing some good stuff and then he looks a lot more comfortable in fall camp since he was here last spring,” McRee said. “But I think Tanook has done an awesome job. He's made some really, really good plays that you normally don't see a freshman making, and it's super cool to see him build on that every single day, and it'll be cool to see what his role is this year.”