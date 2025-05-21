Caleb Williams Return To Los Angeles For Olympics? NFL Stars Eligible For Flag Football
NFL players, including former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, are now eligible to compete in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The NFL announced this week that team owners unanimously approved a resolution allowing current players to participate in the Olympic Games, creating a new avenue for professional stars to represent their countries on a global stage.
The decision is a major step toward forming an NFL-powered "Dream Team" for the Olympic debut of flag football, and the location in Southern California adds even more significance for USC fans.
The NFL’s vote passed 32-0 during the Spring League Meeting and permits one player from each team to join their country’s national flag football team for the 2028 Games. Designated international players on each roster are also eligible to participate. With the Olympics set to take place in Los Angeles, just minutes from the USC Trojans' campus, the decision adds a hometown layer of excitement for fans in Southern California.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called the move a “great opportunity” to expand football’s global reach, emphasizing the potential for both current and former players to represent their countries on an international stage. The league now enters a negotiation phase with the NFL Players Association, national governing bodies, and Olympic officials to finalize player eligibility and participation logistics ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.
The decision to include flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics marks a historic milestone for the sport. Flag football’s addition follows the International Olympic Committee’s 2023 vote to make it an official Olympic event, offering a new platform for football to grow beyond its traditional American fan base. The sport’s faster pace and reduced contact make it an ideal fit for the Olympic format, attracting a diverse global audience.
For professional athletes, having the opportunity to represent their country without the added risk of contact football is a huge plus.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell highlighted the importance of this development.
"It’s truly the next step in making NFL football and football a global sport for men and women of all ages and all opportunities across the globe," explained Goodell. "We think that’s the right thing to do, and this is a big step in accomplishing that."
Goodell’s comments underscore the NFL’s commitment to expanding football’s global reach and embracing new opportunities for players to showcase their skills on an international stage.
For Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and current NFL quarterback and former USC Trojans star, the Olympic flag football opportunity could offer a unique avenue to continue representing football beyond the traditional pro game.
With the 2028 Olympics hosted in Los Angeles, Williams and other NFL players have a rare opportunity to compete on a global stage in their hometown, potentially creating unforgettable moments for both players and fans.