What 49ers Candid Comments Tell Us About Caleb Williams' Growth

While the Chicago Bears suffered a loss Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Caleb Williams put on a show. The former USC Trojans quarterback consistently put the Bears in a position to win, with the final score being 42-38.

After the game, 49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown did not hold back while discussing the former Trojans quarterback. Williams moved the offense down the field at a high level, as the 49ers' defense struggled to get the Bears' offense off the field.

“I feel like he’s one of the, if not the best, outside the pocket passing quarterback,” Brown said. “When he gets on the move, man, he can throw it as if he’s standing still. … I feel like he’s the driving force of that offense and definitely one of the better quarterbacks in this game when it comes to that.”

Going into the game, the 49ers knew that Williams would put up a fight. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan highlighted Williams' athleticism, and he was proven right on Sunday night.

“Caleb is one of the best throwers, most athletic quarterbacks I’ve ever seen in terms of his height, weight, and speed. He makes some big-time throws. Extremely scary on the parameter. Can hold on to the ball for a while, not in a bad way, but by creating stuff, which makes coverages have to hold up forever,” Shanahan said leading up to the game.

The 49ers won the game 42-38 in a shootout that required both quarterbacks to play at a high level. It was a matchup where every offensive play mattered, as the opposing offense would come out and score on the next drive.

Williams finished the game going 25-of-42 for 330 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 7.9 yards per completion, moving the offense down the field at a high level. At times, it looked as though the 49ers' defense would make the stop and get the Bears offense off the field, but Williams continued to make plays to keep Chicago’s offense out there.

Caleb Williams Shows Why He Was A Heisman Winner At USC

The way Williams performed on Sunday night highly resembled his playing days with USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. Williams was one of the top quarterbacks in college football with the Trojans, and he is continuing to grow in the NFL.

Williams won the Heisman Trophy following his 2022 season with USC, after passing for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. His performance helped lead USC to an 11-3 record. That season, Williams threw at least one passing touchdown per game and had three games throwing five touchdowns.

The matchup against the 49ers was similar to the 2022 season’s Cotton Bowl Classic, when the Trojans lost to Tulane, but Williams still passed for 462 yards and five touchdowns. There will be games that are a shootout, where the offense has to score on essentially every drive. Williams proved he could do that with the Trojans and is doing it again in the NFL.

After spending one more season with the Trojans, Williams declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, becoming the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

Caleb Williams Proving His Potential In The NFL

Williams’ first season with the Chicago Bears was a tough one for the former Trojan. He was sacked 68 times and went through multiple coaching changes, with both offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and head coach Matt Eberflus being fired mid-season. Williams had to take a step forward in 2025, and he has done just that.

The Bears hired coach Ben Johnson ahead of the 2025 season, and Williams has been resembling the quarterback he was with the Trojans. Williams has helped lead the Bears to an 11-5 record, with one game remaining, and helped Chicago win the NFC North.

With one regular-season matchup left, Williams has passed for 3,730 yards and 25 touchdowns. Notably, he is 270 passing yards away from 4,000. The Chicago Bears have never had a 4,000-yard passer in franchise history, and Williams is on pace to be the first this year.

While the Bears did not win Sunday night, Williams will still have the chance to lead Chicago on a postseason run and continue to show off his talent just as he did with the Trojans.

