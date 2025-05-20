USC Trojans' Trovon Reed Standing Out For St. John Bosco 4-Star Recruit Jailen Hill
The vibe around the USC Trojans program has shifted dramatically this calendar year, which has led to No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle heading into the summer.
That same momentum has carried over into the 2027 cycle. Several Big Ten and SEC schools are in pursuit of St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jailen Hill, who picked up his first offer the summer before his freshman year. However, it’s Hill's hometown school that has caught his attention early.
Hill picked up an offer from the Trojans on Feb. 26 and has been on campus a couple of times since then. The 6-foot-3 versatile defensive back has built a good relationship with several members of USC’s staff, but it’s new cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed that has lead the charge for Hill. The Trojans are also in the mix for Hill’s teammate, 2027 four-star cornerback Jacob Whitehead.
USC has one former Bosco cornerback on the roster in redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams. The former four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle was a standout in the spring for the second consecutive year and is pushing for a starting position in the fall. 2026 Bosco three-star cornerback Joshua Holland has been committed to USC since last July.
Southern California is loaded with blue-chip prospects in the secondary for the 2027 cycle and Reed is at the forefront of pushing to keep them from leaving the state.
USC does not have a commitment in the 2027 cycle yet, but general manager Chad Bowden has his eyes set on making the Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra five-star cornerback Duvay Williams. The top-ranked cornerback in the 2027 class has been on campus at least three times since attending Junior Day on Feb. 1 and the Trojans staff has been at Serra twice this calendar year.
Reed and defensive line coach Eric Henderson watched an entire practice at Serra earlier this month. Williams and Reed have been in constant contact this spring, making sure the five-star recruit feels like a priority. Assistant general manager Dre Brown is also involved in his recruitment.
USC has made a strong impression on pair of Mater Dei (Calif.) standouts in the secondary, four-star cornerbacks Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang. Both have been on campus a couple of times this year.
The Trojans offered San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic four-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson during his freshman year. The two-way star was on campus this spring.
Wilson (Calif.) four-star cornerback Evan Mack has been a big riser this spring, picking up numerous offers, including one from his “dream school” on May 1. The 6-3 Long Beach native grew up a USC fan.
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star safety Myles Baker’s recruitment has picked up steam recently, he has picked up offers from USC, Texas, LSU, Notre Dame and Michigan just in the last month.