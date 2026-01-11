Caleb Williams Proving Why He's The Bears' Franchise Quarterback

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams made his first career NFL playoff start for the Chicago Bears in their Wild Card playoff game against the rival Green Bay Packers. It was a slow start for the Bears, but Williams proved why he was as No. 1 overall pick with some late-game heroics.

Caleb Williams Leads Epic Playoff Comeback for Bears

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears went into the second half vs. the Green Bay Packers down 21-3, with the Packers getting the ball first to start the second half. The former USC star struggled to that point, throwing an interception and leading the Bears to just a single field goal. That all turned around in the second half.

Williams started to move the Bears down the field early in the second half but was unable to finish drives. Luckily for Chicago, neither were the Packers. Green Bay punted on their first four drives of the second half. The Bears capitalized in the fourth quarter.

Down 21-9 in the fourth, Williams led three consecutive touchdown drives including the final one with under two minutes remaining, capped off by a 25-yard Williams touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Moore to take a 31-27 lead with 1:43 remaining in the game. The Packers were unable to to convert a hail mary as time expired, preserving the win for the Bears.

MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Luke Wafle Biggest Winner Of Navy All-American Bowl Practices

MORE: What USC Trojans Are Getting in Freshman Quarterback Jonas Williams

MORE: USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet Linked To Big Ten Team In Transfer Portal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Caleb’s Best Throw of His NFL Career

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks downfield against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Down 27-16 with under six minutes remaining, the Bears faced a 4th and 8 at their own 43-yard line. If they weren’t able to convert, this would likely result in the end of their season. Williams made what might have just been the best play so far in his NFL career.

This throw by Caleb Williams on 4th down is absurd. pic.twitter.com/OWzLDK9D6G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2026

Willams was flushed out to his left and was somehow able to make an off-balance throw down the field for 27 yards to wide receiver Rome Odunze to get the first down. John Middlekauff of 3 and Out podcast said in his postgame reaction that this was “the play of his career.”

“I think it’s the play of his career,” Middlekauff said. “Josh Allen, (Justin) Herbert, are probably the only two guys that can make that play, physically. I’m not saying they do make that play. Have the capability to make that play…That individual play saved the game.”

If the Bears weren’t able to convert, the Packers win that football game, but Williams didn’t let that happen. When it gets to crunch time in these big spots, Caleb has shown time and time again this year why he was the the player the Bears selected to be their franchise quarterback.

The Bears selected Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of USC. In his two seasons as a Trojan, Williams threw for 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns. In his first season with USC in 2022, Williams won the Heisman Trophy with his 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) applies the pressure during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

As the Bears advance to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, Chicago might end up facing another former USC quarterback if they were to make the NFC Championship game in Seattle Seahawks’ starter Sam Darnold. Could the NFC Playoffs be setting up for two Trojans battling it out for a spot in the Super Bowl?