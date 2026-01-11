Which Returning USC Freshmen Made The Biggest Impact This Season

With the 2026 class officially enrolling on campus this week, let’s take a look back at which returning freshman had the biggest impact for the USC Trojans this season.

The focus will be on players returning in 2026, so players like Matai Tagoa’i, who did not redshirt as a key special teams contributor and reserve linebacker, quarterback Husan Longstreet or running backs Harry Dalton and James Johnson will not be featured. All four entered the transfer portal.

Tanook Hines Emerges as Star Freshman

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite not enrolling until the summer, Tanook Hines quickly made an impression on the Trojans staff and earned a starting role alongside Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane coming out of fall camp.

Hines continued to progress throughout the season and by the end of the season, he no longer felt like a freshman. Against Oregon on Nov. 22, he caught six passes for 143 yards and a touchdown and then caught six passes for 163 yards in the Alamo Bowl.

“He stepped up, made some big plays,” Riley said after the bowl game. “He was awesome, made some really tough, competitive plays down the field. I think he gained a lot of confidence after the Oregon game and kind of show he put on in that game. It was fun to see him kind of rise up in that moment and kind of assume that role. He was pretty unguardable tonight. To be honest, the only they really guard him is when they tackled him. He did a great job and is going to be a hell of player here.”

Hines finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards and ranked first in yards per catch of anyone that caught at least five passes. He’s developed a strong rapport with quarterback Jayden Maiava that will pay dividends in 2026.

Defensive Standouts

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jahkeem Stewart arrived on campus with high expectations. The former five-star recruit from New Orleans was the one of the crown jewels of the 2025 recruiting class.

He played the entirety of his freshman season with a stress fracture in his foot and still finished second on team in tackles for loss with 7.5 and registered 1.5 sacks. Not bad for someone that was wasn’t healthy all season and supposed to be a high school senior.

Floyd Boucard generated plenty of buzz coming out of spring practice and fall camp. The former three-star recruit was another key rotational player on the interior of the defensive front. He appeared in 10 games after a lower body injury he suffered against Michigan on Oct. 11 cost him a month of the season. Boucard recorded two tackles for loss and a sack.

Alex Graham was expected to start at nickel coming out a fall camp, but an injury before the season opener kept him out of the lineup for the first half of the year.

Graham made his USC debut against Michigan on Oct. 11. The Detroit native did not play again until an injury to Kamari Ramsey against Iowa on Nov. 15 thrusted him into lineup. Graham started the final two of the games of the season at nickel, which included a season-high 60 snaps against UCLA and was still able to redshirt.

He played his best football against TCU in the Alamo Bowl. Graham was all over the field, lining up at nickel and safety. The versatile defensive back had the No. 1 tackle grade on the team, according to Pro Football Focus.

Dee Reddick was primarily a special teams contributor, appearing in 11 games this season. He was a reserve nickel that saw extended playing time against Illinois early in the season, where he record a season-high 29 snaps because of injuries and some struggles at that position. And then he played 27 snaps in the bowl game.

Other Freshmen Contributors

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Former four-star receiver Corey Simms was another freshman that was a key special teams contributor this season, appearing in 12 games. The St. Louis native played a career-high 11 snaps against TCU but did not record a catch.

Elijah Vaikona is a classic first guy off the bus kind of player, standing at a massive 6-foot-8 and 385 pounds. Vaikona, a three-star recruit was lowest rated of the three offensive tackles the Trojans signed in 2025, per the 247Sports Rankings but became the one that saw the most playing time as a true freshman.

The Santa Margarita (Calif.) product saw extended playing time in the Trojans blowout wins over Missouri State and Georgia Southern to begin the season, working with the second unit.

He played five snaps late in their win over Northwestern on Nov. 7. And then USC used Vaikona as an extra lineman in specific packages against TCU. He was able to redshirt this season.

Tight end Taniela “Nela” Tupou appeared in four games during the regular season and was able to redshirt. He slowly moved up the depth chart as the season progressed and was the team’s No. 3 tight end behind Lake McRee and Walker Lyons by the regular season finale.

With McRee opting out of the bowl game and Lyons in the portal, Tupou did not get the start in the bowl game. However, he played the most snaps at tight end with 54, versus the starter, Carson Tabaracci, who played 24. Topou recorded the first two catches of his collegiate career for 26 yards.

When he arrived on campus last spring, running back Riley Wormley was still rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury he suffered during his senior year. He made his USC debut against Northwestern on Nov. 7 and served as the team's No. 2 running back against UCLA. In total, the Lone Star State native appeared in three games.

