Can USC Trojans Receiver Zachariah Branch Become the Next Tyreek Hill?
History is a word that is often thrown around lightly. Especially in the social media era, you hear it frequently where it doesn't truly apply. Very rarely do sports consumers actually get a glimpse at truly historic feats. Last season at the University of Southern California, we were truly able to watch something prolific happening in real time.
USC Trojans true sophomore wide receiver and return specialist Zachariah Branch made history during his freshman season. In a recent sit down with CBS Sports, Branch, along with his immediate family members, took a moment to reflect on the incredible goals he achieved.
Branch was named a first-team All-American by USA Today and Pro Football Focus as a return specialist. He was also named first-team All-American by Sporting News as a punt returner. Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Walter Camp, and almost every other major organization and publication had Branch on their All-American ballot in some capacity. Branch also won the Jet Award, given to the best returner in the country.
He finished the year statistically with over 800 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns. Branch found pay dirt receiving, rushing, and returning. Interestingly enough, the Trojans wide receiver went into detail about how none of what he accomplished as a freshman was a surprise.
"I’ll start as a true freshman at USC and I did that," said Branch. "And I said I’ll be first-team All-American and I did that too.” Branch said as he described a screen saver from his senior year of high school.
The dazzling on-field play has attracted unimaginable comparisons to professional players, well maybe unimaginable, to most. Greg Biggins, a National Recruiting Analyst at 247Sports, said this about Branch: “We’ve been comparing him to Tyreek Hill since he was in high school because of size, speed, & explosiveness.”
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a surefire NFL Hall of Fame player. Hill is an eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, Super Bowl Champion, and NFL All-Decade Team member. Hill has amassed over 12,000 all-purpose yards and 88 career touchdowns and was recently voted the No. 1 player in the NFL by his peers.
While the comparison is undoubtedly premature, the confidence that analysts have in Branch to live up to the standard speaks volumes about his natural ability and his ability to produce on the field to start his career as a Trojan.
How far Branch climbs throughout his career remains to be seen, but history, especially being the first to achieve something is an accomplishment that can never be taken away. Branch has already solidified his name amongst the greats already.
MORE: Former USC Trojans Running Back Reggie Bush to Lead Trojans Out of Tunnel?
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: USC in Contention for Trio of Coveted Prospects
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts To Miller Moss TMZ Investigation
MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Shares Old Photo, History With Miller Moss
MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Utah State, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out
MORE: How USC Trojans Are Enhancing Branding, Marketing With Trojans Legends