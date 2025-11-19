All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster Turning Heads in Lone Star State

DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster has been putting together a great senior season in the Lone Star State. A MaxPreps All-American in his previous two seasons, Feaster is making a statement in his final year.

Kendell Hollowell

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.
DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster was a MaxPreps All-American as a freshman and sophomore, before deciding to reclassify from the 2027 to the 2026 class in February.

The USC Trojans commit continued to elevate his game and has put together a stellar senior season to this point. Through 11 games, Feaster has caught 57 passes for 1,183 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's averaging 20.4 yards per reception and 105.7 yards per game and well on his way to earning All-American honors again.

USC Trojans Big Ten Alabama Texas A&M Recruit Recruiting Class Ethan Boobie Feaster Mark Bowman Trent Mosley Jonas Williams
DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feaster is college ready, which is why he will be making the jump to the next level a year early. The 6-1, 180-pound Feaster can do everything. He has a track background, and it shows up on the gridiron. Feaster can beat defenses over the top or take a short pass the distance, he was clocked running 21.4 mph on a 65-yard screen pass that went for a touchdown.

The Trojans commit is a smooth router that can lineup inside or outside and despite his young age when he enrolls at USC, Feaster is someone that can make an early impact.

Relationships at USC

USC Trojans Big Ten Alabama Texas A&M Recruit Recruiting Class Ethan Boobie Feaster Mark Bowman Trent Mosley Jonas Williams
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC may not have been on top of the leaderboard when Feaster reclassified earlier this year, but they were always in the picture because of some strong relationships inside the program.

Feaster has known Trojans receivers coach Dennis Simmons since he was in middle school, and he also has a strong relationship with freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, who had stated when he signed with USC last December during the early signing period that he was actively recruiting for the 2026 class.

The Texas native took his official visit with Southern Cal, starting June 6 and Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, who was taking his official visit the following week, made sure he was in Los Angeles to recruit Feaster.

MORE: USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Heisman Trophy Odds Shift Before Oregon Game

MORE: College Football Winners and Losers After USC and Texas A&M Comebacks

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Gets Real About Doubters Before Oregon Game

Feaster announced his pledge on the Fourth of July over several SEC schools, including Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama. He became the third player from the Lone Star State to commit to USC, joining Richardson (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield and Prosper (Texas) three-star defensive lineman Jake Johnson.

Feaster has built a strong relationship with Lincoln Riley, who traveled out to Texas during the Trojans second bye week to watch the four-star commit play.

Talented Group of Pass-Catchers

USC Trojans Big Ten Alabama Texas A&M Recruit Recruiting Class Ethan Boobie Feaster Mark Bowman Trent Mosley Jonas Williams
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC flipped Williams from Big Ten rival Oregon in February and have landed a talented group of pass-catchers around him.

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star receiver Ja'Myron Baker was the first recruit to commit to USC when he did so back in September 2023, his sophomore year and has never wavered from that pledge.

USC turned up their pursuit of Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star receiver Trent Mosley at the turn of the year and landed a commitment from him in March over Notre Dame, where both of his parents were star athletes. Opelousas Catholic (La.) three-star receiver Roderick Tezeno committed at the end of April.

Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star receiver Luc Weaver picked up an offer from his hometown school in late April and committed a week later.

When Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman reclassified in January, the Trojans of landing the top-ranked tight end were next to zero. But with Riley, general manager Chad Bowden, Max Steinecker, the executive director of player personnel and tight ends coach Chad Savage all getting involved, they made it a priority to keep Bowman from leaving the state and ultimately landed a commitment in May over Georgia, Texas and Alabama.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football