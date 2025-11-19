USC Trojans Recruit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster Turning Heads in Lone Star State
DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster was a MaxPreps All-American as a freshman and sophomore, before deciding to reclassify from the 2027 to the 2026 class in February.
The USC Trojans commit continued to elevate his game and has put together a stellar senior season to this point. Through 11 games, Feaster has caught 57 passes for 1,183 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's averaging 20.4 yards per reception and 105.7 yards per game and well on his way to earning All-American honors again.
Feaster is college ready, which is why he will be making the jump to the next level a year early. The 6-1, 180-pound Feaster can do everything. He has a track background, and it shows up on the gridiron. Feaster can beat defenses over the top or take a short pass the distance, he was clocked running 21.4 mph on a 65-yard screen pass that went for a touchdown.
The Trojans commit is a smooth router that can lineup inside or outside and despite his young age when he enrolls at USC, Feaster is someone that can make an early impact.
Relationships at USC
USC may not have been on top of the leaderboard when Feaster reclassified earlier this year, but they were always in the picture because of some strong relationships inside the program.
Feaster has known Trojans receivers coach Dennis Simmons since he was in middle school, and he also has a strong relationship with freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, who had stated when he signed with USC last December during the early signing period that he was actively recruiting for the 2026 class.
The Texas native took his official visit with Southern Cal, starting June 6 and Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, who was taking his official visit the following week, made sure he was in Los Angeles to recruit Feaster.
Feaster announced his pledge on the Fourth of July over several SEC schools, including Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama. He became the third player from the Lone Star State to commit to USC, joining Richardson (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield and Prosper (Texas) three-star defensive lineman Jake Johnson.
Feaster has built a strong relationship with Lincoln Riley, who traveled out to Texas during the Trojans second bye week to watch the four-star commit play.
Talented Group of Pass-Catchers
USC flipped Williams from Big Ten rival Oregon in February and have landed a talented group of pass-catchers around him.
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star receiver Ja'Myron Baker was the first recruit to commit to USC when he did so back in September 2023, his sophomore year and has never wavered from that pledge.
USC turned up their pursuit of Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star receiver Trent Mosley at the turn of the year and landed a commitment from him in March over Notre Dame, where both of his parents were star athletes. Opelousas Catholic (La.) three-star receiver Roderick Tezeno committed at the end of April.
Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star receiver Luc Weaver picked up an offer from his hometown school in late April and committed a week later.
When Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman reclassified in January, the Trojans of landing the top-ranked tight end were next to zero. But with Riley, general manager Chad Bowden, Max Steinecker, the executive director of player personnel and tight ends coach Chad Savage all getting involved, they made it a priority to keep Bowman from leaving the state and ultimately landed a commitment in May over Georgia, Texas and Alabama.