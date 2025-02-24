Ranking Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Among NFL's Elite
After a record-breaking season statistically and a historic regular-season campaign, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been named to the Pro Football Focus top 100 players list, coming in at No. 49. St. Brown finished second in the NFL in receptions with 115, third in the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 12, and fifth in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,263.
The former USC Trojans receiver was also as dependable as they come down in and down out, but especially on third downs. According to the 33rd Team, St. Brown had the highest expected points added on third downs receptions by a receiver in 2024 with a plus 42.7 mark. He also has the highest percentage of receptions that resulted in a first down, third down conversion, or touchdown in the NFL.
“St. Brown was the most valuable receiver in the NFL this past season according to PFF's WAR metric. He earned a top-five grade at the position for the third straight season while placing second in catches (115), fifth in receiving yards (1,263) and third in touchdowns (12). St. Brown was the only receiver in the NFL with 100-plus catchable targets with only one drop.” Pro Football Focus analysts said.
St. Brown, just 25 years old, is one of the most accomplished players in the NFL, having already made three conservative Pro Bowl appearances and two consecutive All-Pro appearances. However, the accolades and awards don’t fuel St. Brown. He still plays with a chip on his shoulder and does the dirty work of blocking and table-setting for his teammates. Despite a tough playoff loss, St. Brown is ready to get back to work.
"I got a text from St. Brown at 4 o'clock in the morning after that game," Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said in the exit press conference. "So I know the guys it eats away at. And they're the right guys. They're our guys for a reason. And that's what will always give me hope and let me know we're only going to be better. We're only coming back stronger. We're going to learn from this and it's just more fuel on the fire, is what it is."
Campbell and St. Brown have a fantastic relationship that the Lions coach highlighted at various points throughout the season. It’s no surprise that Campbell was known as the same type of player during his NFL career as a tight end, gritty, conditioned, and selfless. It’s also no surprise that as a coach, he identifies with the characteristics that St. Brown displays on tape every week.
"I just said, like, 'I love you, man. I know this sucks.' But I told him I wouldn't want to be playing for any other head coach. I trust him, this, that, and the other. We'll be back. And he's like, 'Same thing. I love you, man.' This, that, and the other, whatever." St. Brown said of the text he sent to Campbell.
St. Brown will undoubtedly use that playoff defeat as fuel during the offseason to return as a better player for the 2025 season. The Lions are going to be a much different team based on the new coaching staff, but the identity and soul of the team remain the same, with coach Dan Campbell and the top players like Amon-Ra St. Brown to rely on.