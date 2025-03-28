Grading Chicago Bears' Offseason: Building Around Quarterback Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears have been as active as any team in the National Football League this season offseason. From naming Ben Johnson head coach to signing All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thuney, Pro Bowl offensive guard Jonah Jackson, and top-graded offensive center Drew Dalman, there’s been one clear emphasis, building around former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and giving him as much stability as possible.
Going into his second season, Williams will already be his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator. It’s been a whirlwind, to say the least. Despite that, Caleb Williams now has an exceptional outlook in terms of his supporting cast. The offensive line went from one of the worst to potentially one of the best and the stability with play-calling won’t be an issue.
With signings still possible and the NFL draft ahead, it’s still possible the Bears add to this monstrous offseason campaign. Regardless, the work done by general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears front office has analysts saying this has been the best offseason of any team.
“Specifically, Caleb Williams enjoyed the best offseason thus far. The Bears poached the top play-caller, Ben Johnson, from a division rival, immediately bringing life to a listless offense. Chicago then solved for its biggest weakness -- interior O-line -- by trading for two proven guards and making a splash signing at center, who will fit perfectly into Johnson's system. Unless Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman physically crumble, they'll be a massive upgrade in front of the QB and the ground attack," said NFL.com senior writer Kevin Patra.
“There are no more excuses for Williams heading into Year 2. Bonus: The Bears' offseason moves, bolstering the trenches, open up their options with the No. 10 overall pick,” Patra continued.
As mentioned before, the Bears still have ample opportunity to drastically enhance their roster through the NFL draft. The acquisitions so far this offseason have truly freed the Bears up to take the best player available, or trade up or down to their liking. Arguably the most ideal scenario would be of the Heisman Trophy runner up, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was available at tenth overall. ESPN’s Matt Miller recently mocked Jeanty to the Bears in his latest draft.
“This is a best-case scenario for the Bears. Jeanty can do the same things Jahmyr Gibbs did for Ben Johnson's offense in Detroit, but with more power. is an elite contact balance runner who does not go down on first contact. He can create his own rushing lanes and has the speed to produce chunk plays. Jeanty is also a good receiving back, with 43 catches for five touchdowns in 2023 before Boise State's offense switched to a run-heavy approach in 2024,” ESPN analyst Matt Miller said of Jeanty.
"Jeanty led the FBS with 2,750 all-purpose yards and could team with D'Andre Swift to give the Bears a fearsome run game," Miller continued. "That, along with an interior offensive line that was bolstered with the acquisitions of guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and center Drew Dalman, can further aid second-year quarterback Caleb Williams' development.”
Caleb Willams and Ashton Jeanty would be one of the more athletically gifted quarterback/running back duos of all time and could have the potential to be one of the most dynamic pairings ever to be seen on a football field. Should the Bears add Jeanty, it would be the bow on an offseason that saw one of the biggest talent turnarounds in memory.