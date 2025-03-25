NFL Veterans Detail Expectations For Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams In Year Two
The offseason circus has avoided former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams so far. It’s nearly April, and the most that fans have seen from him is a few workout videos and a newly surfaced picture of the Chicago Bears record-holder fishing. It’s probably a great thing he’s been so under the radar and seemingly putting in the work to become a better player, but the young signal-caller is stepping into more expectations than ever.
Despite the low profile, Williams has been the subject of many talk shows lately. Former NFL All-Pro Kyle Long, former NFL general manager Mike Mayock, and former All-Pro tight end, and teammate, Marcedes Lewis have all spoken about Williams lately and the importance of his skillset and the team's concerted effort to build a sufficient supporting cast around him with the addition of head coach Ben Johnson and others.
“You can’t teach what God gave you. It’s either you got it or you don’t. Mom, Dad, and God touched this guy Caleb Williams and he flashed it last year a number of times. We’re going to see that more and more obviously. They want to make their strengths even stronger. I love Caleb Williams. His ability to throw off schedule, off-platform, he’s a tough kid,” said former Chicago Bears All-Pro Kyle Long.
Ben Johnson is known for his stylistically appealing offensive structures and deployments, but the bones of that offensive scheme are running the ball well and delivering the football on time and in rhythm from the passing attack. Those two functions were inverse of what happened for the Bears offense last season. With the emphasis shifted philosophically, the offense should be improved in that area.
“The firing of coaches, it was a lot going on and he was trying to do the best job he could,” NFL veteran Marcedes Lewis said. “The offense obviously shifted midway through the season. I think obviously bringing Ben Johnson in and pairing him with Caleb’s ability to be who he is, and Ben get into his mind and create this offense around him….I’m looking forward to it.”
The stability from a coaching standpoint can’t be overstated for Williams. As a rookie, he experienced three different offensive coordinators and two different head coaches. With that many changes came new ways of teaching and demonstrating that were difficult to grow from. The lack of continuity showed up at all levels of the offense for the Chicago Bears last season.
“I think the team that did what they needed to do the most was Chicago. . . . Because Caleb Williams is a big-time talent, there’s a lot of skill position talent on that roster, but the offensive line wasn’t very good. Ryan Poles is a former offensive lineman, Ben Johnson is coming from a place where they prioritized offensive line. They went out and got three offensive linemen," said former NFL general manager Mike Mayock on The Rich Eisen Show.
With the addition of Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman, the Chicago offensive line is as deep as it’s been in a decade. Caleb Williams has a golden opportunity to show just how talented he is this upcoming season.